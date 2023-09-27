Nicola Peltz just nailed Autumn 2023’s biggest hair trend

The actress tried the cool-girl accessory trend loved by Rita Ora and Julia Fox

Nicola Peltz and cool-girl accessories? Groundbreaking.

From epic vintage handbags to Victoria Beckham-approved hairbands, the Welcome to Chippendales actress has one of the most exquisite accessory arsenals ever.

Adding to her impressive roster, Nicola shared an image with her 3 million Instagram followers trying out autumn 2023’s biggest hair trend, and she absolutely nailed it.

The photograph simply showed the back of Nicola’s head with her hair in a sleek bun that sat on the crown of the head. A thin black piece of ribbon was wrapped around and tied in a bow with the ends cascading down her neck, putting the ultimate twist on balletcore. A pair of gold and pearl statement earrings finished off her whimsical look.

Nicola’s hair styling hack is the easiest way to add a touch of femininity to any outfit. If wearing an off-the-shoulder ensemble, the draping ribbon will add delicate detailing to the bare neckline.

Though thin bows have been on our radars for autumn since the AW23 fashion month shows back in February, Nicola schooled us in using one piece as a hair band.

© Instagram Rita Ora with bows in her hair

Last month, Rita Ora stepped out with her golden blonde locks left loosely waved and adorned with satin ribbons. She used singular, miniature bows throughout the hair which gave the classic bow style a fresh twist that oozes cool, yet is still ultra feminine.

© David M. Benett Susan Fang AW23

Fashion labels including Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang, Rodarte and Khaite told us that the delicate adornment would be autumn’s coolest way to add a girlish touch to an outfit. But it was Susan Fang who made the strongest case for the detailing, with models sporting bows in their hair and across their faces, alongside their clothing.

We're lusting over balletcore-cool right now.