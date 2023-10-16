Mary Phillips shares her 5 favourite beauty products of all time

Mary Phillips calls some of Hollywood's biggest stars clients. She's painted the faces of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, and created some of social media's biggest beauty trends including latte makeup and the strawberry girl aesthetic. But it was her 'underpainting' technique that went viral and put Mary firmly in the spotlight.

Now, everyone is asking the makeup mogul what she considers must-have products. On a brief visit to London, we sat down with Mary to discuss her favourite beauty buys and what she repeatedly reaches for...

Mary worked with Kendall on her first L'Oreal Paris campaign.

Mary Phillips' 5 favourite beauty products:

1. The cult-status moisturiser

The Cream - Augustinus Bader

A firm-favourite for celebs including Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston, this moisturiser was created by Professor Bader, a leading specialist in stem cell research. £225.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Behind every flawless makeup look is a great canvas: and that starts with good skincare. "I love skincare products," says Mary. "I've always been a big fan of Augustinus Bader's whole line." The Cream might be pricey but it makes a beautiful base for applying foundation or underpainting contour.

2. The all-in-one concealer

Infallible More Than Concealer - L'Oreal Paris

Like its name suggests, this concealer can do a whole lot more than conceal. Choose a deeper shade and you can use it to underpaint or a lighter shade to highlight. £9.99 AT BOOTS

Mary's three-dot concealer technique gives the skin amazing coverage but manages to stay looking skin-like. "The thing I can't live without is concealer and I love L’Oreal’s Infallible More Than Concealer. It lasts all day and looks so natural on the skin. It’s great for underpainting too - just pick a deeper shade."

3. The sculpting tool

Facial Sculpting Wand - Shani Darden

Micro-vibrations and sound-wave technology boost the skin's circulation and reduces puffiness from water retention. A great tool to use when you're on-the-go and feeling lacklustre. £364.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

"I love a really good facial and all of Shani Darden's skincare. She created this vibrating facial massage tool that I really like. It helps when I'm travelling and suffering from water retention to reduce puffiness and create a more sculpted and lifted look to the skin before I apply my makeup."

4. The long stay lip

Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick in 'Spill The Tea' - L'Oreal Paris

A lightweight lip colour that packs a punch. Pigmented and lasts you through the night, this formula isn't dry and flaky. It's moisturising and comfortable to wear. £11.99 AT SUPERDRUG

"I’ve never been a huge fan of liquid lipsticks, they always feel so dry but this one feels great," says Mary. "It’s comfortable and so light, I don’t even notice I have it on. When liquid lipsticks first started being made, the colour never looked how it should when it dried, it almost dried a different colour - they tended to be a little on the ashy side but, these colours are really stunning. I've been using them on my clients since Kendall and I shot the campaign and everybody loves them."

5. The lash lengthener

Monsieur Big Mascara - Lancôme

For big fluffy lashes, you can't eat this mascara. The full, bristle wand catches each lash to deliver big volume and length without clumps forming. £22.50 AT BOOTS

The Monsieur Big Mascara from Lancôme is a staple in Mary's personal makeup bag, "It really makes my eyes pop. It's my all-time favourite." This volumising mascara won't flake out on you or smudge so it's particularly suitable for those with oilier skin. The brush is so well designed too, it's easy to apply and reach even the smallest corner lashes.

Why you should trust Mary:

Mary Phillips is a renowned as the makeup artist to the stars, and has become an icon in the beauty industry for her expertise in transforming faces, with clients including supermodels like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajowski, and Kendall Jenner. Famed for her signature blend of a radiant glow and sultry allure, Mary crafts mesmerising looks that define contemporary glamour. Beyond her artistry, she shares her wisdom at prestigious events like Create & Cultivate's Beauty Summit, inspiring budding artists and enthusiasts alike. A trailblazer, she continues to redefine beauty standards worldwide.

