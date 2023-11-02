Princess Kate’s stylish Burberry jacket is a love letter to British heritage

On Thursday the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an outdoor learning and adventure charity in Moray, Scotland.

For the second time this week, Princess Kate has given us all a lesson in stylish autumnal dressing, and her outfit today was a love letter to British heritage fashion.

The stylish royal wore dark jeans with a subtle flared hem, chunky brown boots and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper.

© JANE BARLOW Kate wore a classic Burberry padded jacket

The pièce de résistance was her khaki quilted jacket from British fashion label Burberry. Though the reign of the quiet luxury aesthetic still rules the sartorial sphere, the earth-toned checked motif adorning Kate’s jacket left no fashion fanatic wondering where her incredible coat was from.

Quilted jackets are an integral part of British fashion history. The jacket as we know it was created in 1965 by American designer Steve Guylas, who moved to England and opened up his first business, Husky Ltd in Suffolk. He created the iconic jacket style (which was formally known as the Husky jacket) popularised by the late Queen Elizabeth whose iconic khaki outerwear piece that she used to wear whilst riding horses, was a Husky.

© David Levenson The late Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Horse Show wearing her Husky jacket in 1984

From then on, it became emblematic of the British countryside, particularly as a status symbol of the upper class and the Sloane Ranger movement of the 80s.

© Getty William and Kate donned matching khaki jackets for their outing

Fast forward to 2023 and the classic quilted jacket has been given a contemporary makeover over recent years with various styles and silhouettes making their way into mainstream fashion (need we say more than The Frankie Shop’s Teddy Quilted Jacket?). But Kate’s quintessentially British Burberry outerwear piece featured a black corduroy collar, gold hardware and a defined silhouette with a nipped-in waist.

Earlier this week, the Princess stepped out in another effortlessly chic walking outfit, featuring a khaki wax jacket from Barbour’s collaboration with Alexa Chung - two pillars of British fashion.

The stylish Princess has nailed the autumn outerwear agenda and we are totally obsessed.