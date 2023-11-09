Should we be perfuming babies? Dior says yes with a £230 fragrance

French luxury label Dior has announced the return of Baby Dior - a scented skincare line for babies.

After first launching in 1970, it has been reimagined with a brand new collection for 2023, and the new products include a ‘perfume’ style scented water, which retails for an eyewatering price...

Though purchasing such a product might not even cross the minds of some, fragrance fanatics will be pleased to know that this new line is the brainchild of Cordelia de Castellane - Baby Dior’s artistic director and Francis Kurkdjian - Dior’s perfume creative director and the founder of his eponymous, cult-adored label, Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Dior's Baby perfume has "tender and fruity notes"

“When I joined Dior in October 2022, one of the projects I had in mind was revisiting Baby Dior,” Francis told WWD. “Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life. The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute.”

The scented water, named Bonne Étoile, comes in a choice of two pastel-coloured bottles and is adorned with an imaginary garden of Granville in France and colourful hot air balloons - a specially created version of the house’s iconic Toile de Jouy pattern. It retails at a staggering £230 for 100ml (at least it’s cabin bag travel-friendly, right?).

“This scented water is formulated without alcohol and with 98%* natural-origin ingredients. It is a childhood memory that comes to life in soft notes of pear, wild rose, and white musks,” it explains on the website.

Also in the range are £80 ‘La Mousse Très Fondante’ cleansing foams, £80 ‘L’eau Très Fraîche’ cleansing water and a £95 ‘Le Lait Très Tendre’ moisturising milk.

Though babies are too young to understand the difference between high streets and haute couture, this Dior collection is perfect for those wanting to prove to parents that they’re the coolest aunt…