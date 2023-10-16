This is the £200 perfume that Alexa Chung can't get enough of

For self-confessed beauty junkies, nothing is more satisfying than a new perfume discovery, especially one that has received the much-coveted celebrity seal of approval.

Looking to refresh your fragrance library this autumn? This season we're taking our beauty cues from British style icon Alexa Chung.

The 39-year-old tastemaker alerted her 6.3m followers to a perfume that she has turned to time and time again, describing it as "still da best" on her Instagram Stories.

So what exactly does Alexa Chung smell like, we hear you ask?

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa shared the fragrance she is currently loving

The scent in question is 'River Rock Melody', by independent perfume house Régime de Fleurs.

The sparkling green fragrance was created in collaboration with stylist and writer Christopher Niquet, directly inspired by "a muddy ride on horseback". The Horse Girl trope has never caught our attention before, but we reckon we could be persuaded…

River Rock Melody - Régime des Fleurs

Woody and sharp, 'River Rock Melody' is directly inspired by the ancient forest of Fontainebleau, situated just outside of Paris. A verdant freshness takes centre stage, layered over an enduring amber base and complemented by earthy cedar and sandalwood.

Despite the scent's intrinsic spring-like appeal, clearly it still feels relevant and wearable during the depths of autumn, with Alexa acting as a case in point.

What is the story behind Régime des Fleurs?

Founded in 2014 by friends Alia Raza and Ezra Woods, Régime des Fleurs is known for its unique approach. Overtly conceptual, the brand takes inspiration from nature, history and art and this is reflective not only in its scents, but its extremely thoughtful, interesting packaging.

"Of all senses, smell is the most primal and affecting, and I've always followed my instincts when creating scents," Alia says. "Inspired by my life and experiences, each one tells a story created by me to be experienced and interpreted by you."

