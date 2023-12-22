Kate Moss is collaborating with Anine Bing again, but this time it's not fashion related

British supermodel Kate Moss, renowned for her iconic presence in the fashion world, is taking her collaboration with Anine Bing to new heights.

Back in September, the Scandinavian brand had signed Kate as its new global face. "As a designer, Kate Moss has been an inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Bing told Hello! Fashion, “She is the epitome of timeless beauty and iconic style, embodying everything that Anine Bing stands for as a brand.”

This time, the partnership veers away from fashion and delves into the realm of beauty and self-care with Moss's brand, Cosmoss. This exclusive collab, meticulously crafted with a focus on enhancing well-being, is set to bring a touch of Kate's personal wellness to Anine Bing’s stores across the United States.

Cosmoss, which was founded by Kate Moss, has emerged as a confluence of beauty and wellness. Each product in this range is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the former party-girl’s personal journey towards self-care and holistic well-being.

This collaboration signifies a meeting of minds between Moss and Bing, known for her minimalist, chic fashion sense. “Anine Bing is the ultimate modern day fashion house. The brand captures the essence of timeless classics but with a rebellious edge,” Kate told us of the brand. It marks a departure from their previous fashion-focused endeavours, showcasing a shared vision for empowering individuals through beauty and self-care rituals.

Customers eagerly anticipating this collaboration can find the Cosmoss collection in select locations, including the trendy Soho and Madison stores in New York, the vibrant Aventura in Florida, the sophisticated Chicago store, the luxurious South Coast Plaza in California, Pacific Palisades, and the Melrose store, each known for their unique ambiance and exclusive clientele.

© David M. Benett Kate Moss holding a bottle of Cosmoss' 'Sacred Mist' at her brand's Anniversary Party

This strategic partnership is not just about adding products to shelves of course; it's a celebration of the harmonious blend of fashion, beauty, and personal care.

By bringing Cosmoss to the physical stores, both brands aim to offer an immersive experience that transcends traditional retail boundaries, allowing customers to connect with the brands now both embodied by Kate Moss.