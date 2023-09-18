Nicola Peltz was giving major 'Prom Queen' vibes at Sydney Sweeney's birthday

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham's look felt utterly apt for the Euphoria actress' '1980s Prom Night' party theme

Even when she is not the birthday girl, Nicola Peltz manages to exude major party drama, and her latest look is a case in point.

The Bates Motel actress rocked up to her fellow A-lister pal Sydney Sweeney's birthday party, and committed to the '1980s Prom Night' theme with as much gusto as one would hope.

Celebrating the Euphoria actress' 26th year of existence, Nicola attended Sydney's bash, alongside the likes of Riverdale's Camila Mendes, singer Anitta and TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, wearing a gown that made us do a double take.

Nicola looked utterly dazzling in a pale rose gold dress featuring retro scarf detailing (very Hollywood starlet / Lily-Rose Depp at Venice Film Festival circa 2019).

While Nicola's look definitely had an air of Old School glamour about it, owing to her glossy curls and innocent expression, the level of hair volume felt distinctly 80s.

The Welcome to Chippendales star wore her hair in a soft, sweeping side parting, styled by Rena Calhoun, curls cascading down her shoulders.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The Bates Motel actress committed to the trend via a striking 1980s beauty trend

Her makeup look was similarly high impact, created by Alexandra French.

Nicola sported bold, bright pink blush draped from the apples of her cheeks all the way up towards her temples, in line with one of the major beauty trends of the age.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shared a snap of the birthday girl on her Instagram Stories

Her brows were kept natural and feathered, whereas her liner, softly smudged around the lash line and crisp black kohl along her waterline, made her pale green eyes look utterly hypnotising.

Move over Molly Ringwald, Nicola is clearly vying for Brat Pack membership, and we are totally here for it.