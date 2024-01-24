Jennifer Lopez just wore the cutest hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez has traded in her mob wife-coded fur coat and oversized aviator sunglasses for a sage green gown, feather flowered cape and the most perfect velvet hair bow I have ever seen.

Stepping out just moments ago to attend Elie Saab’s (the elevated eveningwear brand approved by The Princess of Wales) Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris, Jenny from the Block turned a multitude of heads, and rightfully so as she quite literally looks like a real-life Disney princess.

© Jacopo Raule My jaw is still on the floor

In support of the Lebanese fashion house, JLo wore a full Elie Saab outfit, consisting of a pastel green gown, cinched at the waist with a twinkling crystal belt. In true haute couture elegance, Ben Affleck's wife paired the dress with the most magical cape, adorned with thousands of lilac and green flower motifs made from delicate feathers. Each feather flower was embellished with singular diamantes to catch the light and match her belt.

Aside from the showstopping outfit ensemble, our favourite part of the look was her hairdo. Opting for a side part, which has been trending amongst the A-listers for the past few months, JLo’s luscious loosely curled, macchiato-coloured locks were pinned to one side and clasped with a moss-green velvet bow.

© Arnold Jerocki A close-up of Jen's hair bow

As we all know, bows have been doing the rounds in the fashion sphere for a while now and have been coined the must-have accessory amongst fashion phonetics and style moguls alike.

Last month John Lewis' sales and search stat results revealed that

“searches for ‘velvet ribbon’ are up 125%, in comparison to the same time last year.” while the hashtag ‘Bows’ has hit a staggering 1 billion (and counting) views on TikTok.”

I think it’s safe to say that Jen just gave the bow trend her official seal of approval, and those aforementioned statistics are about to skyrocket to all-new heights.