Did Kylie Jenner just pioneer a new blush shade?

Kylie Jenner first launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with its cult-status lip kits that everyone under the sun went crazy for and now, the makeup mogul is influencing us once again.

After returning from a stunning tropical vacation with the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie's returned to work and teased us all with new Kylie Cosmetics blushes and they look sublime.

© Instagram @kyliejenner Kylie's neon pink blush is definitely spring appropriate

Wearing a purple two-piece, Kylie released behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign shoot to her Instagram page and the first thing we noticed was the unusual colour of her blush.

We can't be sure as she hasn't specified which shade she's wearing but, our best guess is that Kylie's wearing the unusual shade Make Him Blush, a pink-mauve that looks almost neon lilac.

© Instagram @kyliejenner Kylie has us all feeling cheeky with her new cream to powder blushes

We typically associate a pretty blush shade with peach, pink or berry tones but Kylie proves that a lilac-hue can be equally as flattering across many different skin tones. Could this be this summer's go-to blush colour?

Launching on the 24th April, the new cream-to-powder blush sticks come in six new shades and offer a weightless formula leaving behind a soft-matte finish and plenty of pigment. Kylie, after all, is a self-proclaimed 'blush girl' so we wouldn't expect anything less from the makeup mogul.

© Instagram @kyliecosmetics Four of the six new shades to come

Rather than the subtle, barely-there blush Kylie normally opts for, she instead didn't shy away from adding more colour and blowing out her blush across the fullness of her cheekbones.

In a similar fashion to the 'boyfriend blush' trend where cheek colour becomes much more of a focal point in the makeup, Kylie's blush was worn up over her cheekbones, into the temples. So, does this mean contour is dead and blush is reigning supreme? According to Kylie, absolutely.