Iris Law's matcha-toned bikini and headband look is perfect for vacay

If you’re an Iris Law stan you’ll know more than anyone that her eclectic wardrobe is the blueprint for cool-fashion girls who love Sonny Angels, crochet knits, frilly socks and anything that tastes of matcha.

When the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost isn’t fronting global fashion campaigns for Versace or walking in Burberry shows, she can usually be found donning all of the aforementioned, and her recent summer style snap is no different.

Posting to her 377.8k TikTok followers, the British-born model proved her multifaceted style game goes further than just her everyday wardrobe.

In the video posted, Iris can be seen sitting outside singing along to a popular TikTok song OKAY by JT, in a matcha green toned bikini top (which is fitting because fans will know how much she loves green tea), a set of denim shorts and matching green-hued wide stretch headband.

Never one to do things in halves, the Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum muse styled her casual summer ensemble with a red and white dainty fabric choker necklace stacked next to a longer gold chain necklace fixed with a glistening pendant and a set of pearl bunched hoop earrings.

© Instagram / @lirisaw Iris recently donned a baby pink halterneck bikini while on holiday

Fans of Iris and her statement bleached blonde pixie cut flocked to the comment section to ask about her look, with many asking "I need to know where this bikini is from im in love" while another TikTok girly stated, "Summer vibes are unmatched."

Over the past few summer months itsy bitsy bikinis like Iris’ have been doing the rounds amongst the fashion set, donned by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski on the regular, Kylie Jenner in her new Khy Satin Swim collection and Maya Jama while taking some downtime from the Love Island villa in Mallorca.

Though a fashion favourite amongst everyone who anyone, Iris just effortlessly proved that when styled right even a staple like a classic floss bikini can exude personal flair and individuality.