Natalie Portman's Dior mini skirt and trainers look is completely cool-girl coded

It appears that Natalie Portman's go-to sporting spectator uniform is something with a short hem and is bang on trend for the season

The Black Swan actress is a longstanding style icon. From Prada to Zac Posen to Chloe, the 43-year-old, has never strayed too far from her ever-feminine, effortlessly chic sartorial agenda.

Natalie is the latest famous face to step out to Paris to watch her country compete at the 2024 Olympics - lest we forget Team USA has already had the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Emma Chamberlain and Ariana Grande stepping out in support.

© MEGA Natalie oozed cool-girl elegance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Watching the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four where Simone Biles led her team to the top spot on the podium and earned her fifth gold medal, Natalie nailed French girl chic in a wool flared mini skirt and cropped jacket set from French fashion house Dior - the label she's been an ambassador for a whopping 13 years.

© Getty Her stunning set was from French fashion house Dior

Her set oozed elegance, helped by a set of pearl buttons adorning her jacket, inspired by Dior's iconic earrings. Putting a street style twist on her sophisticated look, she paired the set with black and white platform pumps also from Dior - It-girls in 2024 are favouring comfy flats over high heels and we wholly support the laid-back trend.

What's more, yellow is undoubtedly the colour of the season - from mellow yellows to canary hues and chunky sunglasses - fashionistas are wearing sunshine hues in every form possible.

If medals were awarded for the most stylish crowd, the Americans would win gold hands down.