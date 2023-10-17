Nicola Peltz brings back a bizarre Y2K mascara trend

Contemporary It-girl Nicola Peltz never fails to amaze us in the beauty department.

From super skinny 90s brows to the ultra-saccharine hair bow, no trend is out of bounds for the Bates Motel actress, and her latest beauty look is a case in point.

Convention dictates that for mascara, most of us are hoping to achieve a voluminous, cow-like flutter with excellent separation – hence the number of products out there that promise lash definition.

Branching out in favour of a look that felt categorically more divisive, in a recent TikTok Nicola championed a clumpier lash look. And honestly? It suits her.

DON'T MISS: Nicola Peltz schools us on how to wear fishnet tights this season

READ: Nicola Peltz’s ‘Beckham’ premiere mini dress was a stylish nod to Victoria

In a behind-the-scenes video created in collaboration with her go-to makeup artist Kate Lee, Nicola revealed how Kate achieved the super clumpy lash look (also known as 'Spider Lashes') on her.

The process involved glueing thick individual false lashes – seemingly created by cutting up a strip lash – onto her lash line and securing it in place by gently pressing down with a pair of tweezers.

MORE: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz's matching earrings are best friend goals

READ: Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan stun in Autumn's coolest accessory at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week SS24 show

© Evan Agostini Sienna Miller was one of many A-listers who favoured clumpy 'Spider Lashes' back in 2007.

Nicola’s lashes felt super dramatic, with a spider-like appeal. The thick, clumpy texture looked super similar to the effect achieved with multiple painstaking layers of normal mascara application.

Clumpy mascara, characterised by deliberately clumped and voluminous lashes, became a trend in the mid-2000s. This aesthetic emerged as a response to the desire for a bold and dramatic eye makeup look, which was popularised by celebrities and fashion icons. Makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts began experimenting with different mascara application techniques to achieve this clumpy effect.

© Comstock Images The 2000s was all about the clumpy lash

They used various methods, such as layering multiple coats of mascara, using specific types of mascara wands, or intentionally clumping the lashes together with a mascara brush. This technique created a spiky, textured lash look that deviated from the traditional, separated lash style. It offered a rebellious and edgy aesthetic, challenging the clean and polished styles that were popular in previous decades.

Nicola's clumpy mascara moment comes just after she showed us how to wear fishnet tights for autumn 2023. Bypassing convention in favour of a look that instead allowed the waistband of her tights to peek over the top of her skirt, the 28-year-old exuded both rebellion and playfulness as she posed alongside her husband Brooklyn's sister Harper for a quick mirror snap following Victoria Beckham's SS24 show.