17 Iconic celebrity moustaches to inspire you this Movember

As Movember approaches, it's time to celebrate the mustache in all its glory, from timeless classics to bold modern takes.

Whether you're looking to embrace a subtle style or go for a daring look, these iconic moustaches have set grooming standards across generations. From Brad Pitt's sophisticated charm to David Beckham's understated elegance and even Doja Cat's playful twist, each of these facial hair moments holds a unique place in pop culture. Love them or hate them, these top-tier grooming moments have defined eras, sparked trends, and continue to inspire.

So, if you or someone you know is considering growing a moustache this Movember, look no further for inspiration—these iconic styles are sure to fuel your grooming ambitions and make your look unforgettable. Dive into the list and find the mustache that suits your personality and style, and let these legendary icons guide your facial hair journey this month...

Movember Explained:

Movember is a leading leading charity changing the face of men’s health. The global movement encourages men to grow moustaches each November to raise awareness for men's health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

The name combines "moustache" and "November." Movember focuses on raising awareness and funds for cancers affecting men, specifically prostate and testicular cancer. The campaign highlights prevention, early detection, and treatment, supporting research and programs aimed at improving men's health outcomes. "Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men," explains the charity.

The Rules of Movember:

Movember participants start clean-shaven on November 1, then grow and groom a mustache throughout the month without shaving it off. The mustache serves as a conversation starter to raise funds and awareness for men's health issues.

How Women Can Support:

Women, or 'Mo Sistas,' can support Movember by raising awareness, fundraising, and encouraging men to participate. "Mo Sistas are true champions of Movember," explains the official Movember website. "As wives, mothers, sisters and friends, Mo Sistas play an important role in prompting the men in their lives to take action for their health. They are key players in rallying others to join the Movember movement... all the while raising much needed funds and awareness." If you are interested in supporting you can host events, share information on social media, or complete personal fitness challenges to support men's health initiatives and promote awareness.

1/ 17 © Bettmann Albert Einstein - 1900 Einstein's famously wild moustache, paired with his unruly hair, became the ultimate 'eccentric genius' look. This unkempt yet memorable style became symbolic of his intellectual brilliance and carefree spirit, adding character to his legendary persona.

2/ 17 © Print Collector Charlie Chaplin - 1928 Chaplin's toothbrush moustache is one of the most iconic styles in cinema, defining his 'Little Tramp' character. Simple yet recognisable, it captured the humour and resilience of his silent film persona, making him a timeless symbol of comedy.

3/ 17 © Bettmann Frida Kahlo - 1930 Frida's unapologetic embrace of her natural moustache was revolutionary, smashing beauty norms and redefining femininity. Her choice to wear her facial hair with pride challenged conventions and celebrated self-expression, making her an icon of authenticity in art and fashion.

4/ 17 © Bettmann Clark Gable - 1939 Gable’s pencil moustache was refined and polished, epitomising 1930s and ’40s Hollywood elegance. His thin, well-groomed moustache became a symbol of sophistication, influencing men’s grooming during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

5/ 17 © Bettmann Martin Luther King Jr. - 1963 Dr King's neatly trimmed moustache was understated yet powerful, a look that’s effortlessly classic. Its simplicity enhanced his approachable aura while adding a subtle touch of strength to his public image, embodying the calm, composed leader he was.

6/ 17 © Terry Fincher Salvador Dalí - 1964 Dalí’s moustache was nothing short of surreal – thin, waxed, and pointed, it was an eccentric masterpiece that matched his art. This flamboyant moustache became his signature, symbolising his wild creativity and unrestrained imagination.

7/ 17 © Icon and Image George Harrison - 1967 Harrison's thick, moustache was quintessential Brit-rocker. Paired with his long hair and psychedelic The Beatles wardrobe, it embodied the counterculture spirit and rebellious flair, becoming part of his distinctive and free-spirited image.

8/ 17 © Keystone Prince Charles - 1975 Prince Charles' understated, well-trimmed moustache embodied quintessential British elegance. The subtle, modest style aligned perfectly with his traditional image, adding a touch of regal sophistication to his public presence without overpowering his refined royal aesthetic.

9/ 17 © Bonnie Schiffman Photography Lionel Richie - 1983 Richie's full, well-groomed moustache was as iconic as his '80s hits. The thick, soft shape matched his signature curls, adding a smooth, relaxed vibe that’s pure retro sophistication – the moustache that soulfully sings All Night Long.

10/ 17 © Pete Still Freddie Mercury - 1985 Mercury's thick, bold moustache screamed confidence and rock star charisma. It was as unapologetic as his stage presence, giving him an unforgettable, flamboyant edge that cemented his status as an icon in both music and fashion.

11/ 17 © Anthony Harvey David Beckham - 2001 Beckham's thin moustache, paired with a soul patch, is the epitome of sleek, modern grooming. Minimalist yet sophisticated, it added edge to his clean-cut image and became an emblem of adaptable style, influencing men’s grooming trends everywhere.

12/ 17 © Carlo Allegri Prince - 2005 Prince's thin, perfectly sculpted moustache is pure minimalist chic, accentuating his refined, androgynous style with a touch of mystery. This iconic facial hair added an unforgettable detail to his enigmatic vibe, balancing elegance and edginess like only he could.

13/ 17 © Frank Micelotta Johnny Depp - 2005 Depp's artfully untamed moustache, combined with his goatee and messy hair, defines his free-spirited, Bohemian aesthetic. This eclectic style has become synonymous with Depp, showcasing his Hollywood rebel vibe and refusal to conform to traditional grooming norms.

14/ 17 © Jamie McCarthy Ryan Gosling - 2006 Gosling’s soft, vintage-inspired moustache channeled old-school charm. Paired with his subtle scruff, it added a timeless ruggedness to his clean-cut look, perfectly suited to his chameleon-like ability to transition between suave and rough-around-the-edges roles.

15/ 17 © Mike Marsland Brad Pitt - 2009 Pitt's refined moustache, paired with formalwear, gave a nod to old-school Hollywood charm. It's a perfect blend of classic and contemporary, showcasing his versatility and adding a hint of timeless elegance to his red carpet looks.



16/ 17 © Francois Durand Zac Efron - 2010 Efron's neatly trimmed moustache and light stubble brought an effortlessly cool edge to his boyish charm. It’s the perfect blend of youthful and sophisticated, capturing a fresh take on classic masculinity that’s both stylish and versatile.