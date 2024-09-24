Anya Taylor-Joy's sheer crochet co-ord is actually perfect for autumn

It’s been a while since we’ve seen our favourite red-carpet style mogul Anya Taylor-Joy out and about in an opulent ensemble.

After a two-month hiatus, (the last time Anya was dressed to impress was during Cannes Film Festival back in May) the silver screen queen is back on our sartorial radar, sporting a strikingly sheer look to sit FROW at Dior’s SS25 show earlier today.

© Getty Anya chose a tonal look from the French fashion house

As a global ambassador for the Parisian-based fashion house, it was only right that she opted for a head-to-toe Dior look. Pairing an intricately knitted beige crochet tank top in a sandy hue with a matching maxi skirt worn over a set of high-waisted knickers, Anya gave fans a sneak peek into what colour pallet might be walking down the Dior catwalk.

Keeping on theme with her eclectic taste, she paired her matching co-ord with a pair of autumn-approved chunky knee-high black boots, grunging up the ethereal ensemble.

© Getty Anya's ensemble perfectly matching her long blonde locks

Though we seem to reach for cosy knits and long pants during the cooler seasons, Anya just proved that summer's beloved crochet trend needn’t be put to one side just yet. Gathering around the image above, the H! Fashion team has confirmed that this look would look just as chic with an oversized leather jacket (like the one Bella Hadid wore yesterday) for a glamorous date night look that fights the chill.

Anya was in good company for the recent Parisian spectacle, joined by the likes of Jennifer Garner, Rosalía and Kelly Rutherford all of who were kitted out in their own Dior looks for the event.

© Estrop Dior SS25 © Estrop Dior SS25

Creative Director of the acclaimed Masion Maria Grazia Chiuri sent a slew of looks down the catwalk, many including sheer notes much like Anya’s look, while others were embellished with light-catching sparkly fringing.

Though we’re unsure how long Anya will be in Paris, we can only hope that she’s packed her suitcase full of enviable looks and she has a few opulent events to attend and be photographed at for all our fashion-loving sakes.