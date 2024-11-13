Kendall Jenner shares major hair transformation in sultry new photos

It's official. Kendall Jenner has joined the bob revolution.

Sharing a slew of stylish sultry images to her Instagram on Tuesday, wearing nothing but her new do, the supermodel instantly made us question our own hairstyle choices.

Captioning the post with a simple haircut emoji, Kendall showcased her freshly chopped tresses in the best way she knows how- a professionally stylised black and white photoshoot.

© @kendalljenner Kendall can obviously pull off any hairstyle

In the three images photographed by famed fashion photographer Mert Alas, the eldest Jenner sister made sure all emphasis was on her new bob, posing nude and covering her immaculate figure with her arms.

© @kendalljenner She wore her new bob in a sleek middle parted style

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section to express their love for her and her major transformation, Gigi Hadid leaving a simple “Yes!” while a fan made a statement we can't say help but agree with: “short is the new long baby.”

© Getty Kendall's bleach blonde era was one of our favourites

Kendall’s new hair modification comes just months after she dyed her former long locks bleach blonde for Paris Fashion Week. At the time, the change was major for the fashion and beauty sphere as 2024 has been unofficially coined the year of the cherry-cola hair hue, bcc: Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Kendall's older sister Kim.

Earlier this year H! Fashion chatted to celebrity hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith about the bob hair trend taking the beauty sphere by storm. Tom explained that a “touch of asymmetry can flatter many face shapes, but will also give interest to an otherwise classical oval shape." He continued on to say “Nowadays it's deemed attractive to have high and sharp cheekbones, and so if you'd like to refine the softness of an oval face shape, go for a chin-length bob worn with one side tucked behind the ear.”

© Han Myung-Gu Gigi styles her bob with a side part © Stefanie Keenan Hailey often opts for textured waves

Kendall joins the likes of her best friends Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, both of whom cut their previously long locks into bob styles this year- Two famed faces sporting the style is a coincidence, but three, that’s a trend.

To the salon we go.