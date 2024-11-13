2025 Nail trends: The hottest manicure and nail art styles to have on your radar

Want to nail your mani game? 2025 is set to bring a bold new array of manicure trends that every nail lover needs to know about.

Winter 2025 will continue the tradition of deep, rich colours like burgundy, chocolate browns, and classic blacks, perfect for adding depth and sophistication to cold-weather styles. But as we look at the full year ahead, 2025 will be all about personal expression, with a return to classic shapes and intricate nail art.

To give us an inside scoop, we spoke to Julia Diogo, the expert nail artist behind the manicures of celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Shanina Shaik. “I have been talking to a few brands and I know there will be some quite big launches around nail care this coming year,” Julia tells H! Fashion, “Consumers are wanting products with quality and active ingredients that actually make a difference to the hands and nails.”

According to Julia, social media - especially Instagram - is a major influence on trends, as it allows clients to find their favourite nail inspirations; “It’s so easy to see something, love it and then ask your manicurist to recreate,” she explains.

As 2025 approaches, nail trends are shaping up to be versatile, expressive, and filled with nostalgia. Whether you prefer the glimmer of a cat eye effect or the playful elegance of Tiffany Blue, there’s a look for every personality. Embrace these trends, experiment with shapes and colours, and let your nails be a canvas for self-expression.

Read on for expert insights into the key nail colours, shapes, and trends you’ll want to try in 2025….

The Hottest Nail Trends for 2025:

Lavender Milk Milky shades have been trending since 2023, and in 2025, lavender milk will be the shade to try. "Milky lavender shades will be big," Julia confirms. "Biosculpture does a great shade called Fluttering Lavender for this." Lavender hues have a timeless appeal and, although they’re often associated with spring, they’re perfect year-round. The Taylor Swift-inspired ‘Lavender Haze’ hue combines vibrant colour with a soft, calming tone that suits both minimalists and maximalists.

Cat Eye Manicures "Cat eye manicures will be huge," explains Julia, "It’s all about the holographic and reflective manicures at the moment, which will definitely follow into the new year. Hailey Bieber was recently seen sporting the trend in an orangey-brown shade." Cat eye nails are marked by a subtle metallic line that runs diagonally across the nail, giving it a dimensional, reflective quality similar to a cat's eye. Typically, the line is in a colour similar to the base polish, creating a soft, intriguing effect.

Tiffany Blue A standout shade for 2025 is the iconic Tiffany Blue. Associated with Tiffany & Co., this robin egg blue hue has been a symbol of elegance since 1837. "Tiffany blue is set to be big this coming SS25," says Julia. This luxurious colour calls to mind Audrey Hepburn's classic elegance, and is ideal for making a subtle yet chic statement.

Embellishments Embellished nails, featuring nail piercings, pearls, and jewels, are here to stay in 2025. "Nail piercings, pearls, jewels - we saw a lot of it on the runway recently and I don’t think it will be going anywhere just yet. It’s definitely not for all, but if you have a longer nail, you may be influenced to try." For those looking to make a statement, these accessories allow for creative expression and add a unique, runway-ready look.

Abstract Nails Abstract designs are becoming increasingly popular, allowing for an artistic approach to manicures. "Abstract nails are gaining more and more popularity - I remember doing some back in 2022 and it’s now coming back around again," says Julia. Abstract nails typically feature a nude or neutral base, with pops of colour in various shapes and designs, letting wearers mix and match shades and styles to create a one-of-a-kind look.

The Trending Shapes:

Nail shapes can change the whole look of a manicure, and Julia highlights three top shapes for 2025: Short Soft Square, Medium Almond, and Long Square....

Short Soft Square Julia has seen a rise in popularity for short, soft square nails, a manageable yet stylish option. "I'm definitely biased of course, but I've definitely suggested people go short after being long for many years, and they love it," she reveals. This shape is practical and sophisticated, offering a polished finish that’s easy to maintain.

Medium Almond Medium almond-shaped nails continue to be a favourite. "To achieve an almond nail, hold the nail file at a 45-degree angle towards the centre of the nail and taper into a point," explains Lauren Williams, director of leading nail care brand London Grace. "Then gently soften the tip of the nail to complete the almond shape. An almond-shaped nail works perfectly with a tonal mani or abstract French design." This shape adds elegance and works well for those seeking an elongated look.

Long Square For those who love a bold look, long square nails are making a comeback. "For an eye-catching look, square nails enhance a longer, narrow nail bed and provide a greater surface area for nail art," Lauren says. "Simply file the sides of the nails straight down from the nail bed and then shape straight across the tip of the nail to create 90-degree angles. We recommend this shape to clients looking for bespoke or hand-painted nail designs." This classic shape is versatile and allows for intricate art, perfect for making a statement.



