Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best Beauty Looks From The Fashion Awards 2024: From Halle Bailey to Munroe Bergdorf
Subscribe
Best Beauty Looks From The Fashion Awards 2024: From Halle Bailey to Munroe Bergdorf
Fashion awards best beauty awards

Best beauty looks from the Fashion Awards 2024

Discover which stars brought their beauty A-game to the biggest night of the British fashion calendar…

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Monday 2 December, the highly anticipated Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall and brought not only a celebration of style and innovation, but also an exciting showcase of the most dazzling beauty looks of the year. 

Presenter, Maya Jama and musician, Kojey Radical are hosting tonight's ceremony, during which iconic designer Tom Ford will be honoured with the coveted Outstanding Achievement Award. 

The completed red-carpet looks are incredible but for most of the famous faces in attendance, beauty prep for the awards began hours before with expert facials and manicures. From timeless elegance to avant-garde statements, the beauty looks were as much a reflection of individual artistry as the outfits themselves. As celebrities, models and the industry insiders gathered, all eyes were on the glamour that defined this iconic night. 

Hello! Fashion on the best beauty looks at the 2024 Fashion Awards:

1/2

Helle Bailey © Gareth Cattermole

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey kicked off the red-carpet arrivals with a enviable fresh-faced soft glam. To accentuate her eyes, she added jet black eyeliner and a soft pink eyeshadow. The Little Mermaid actress finished off her glam with a mauve pink lip. 

2/2

Chloe bailey© Mike Marsland

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's look screamed "Doll Beauty." The intricate pinched lashes took inspiration from  Autumn/ Winter Harris Reed show where whimsical doll-like beauty took centre stage. The American singers look also has some added feathers to add to the drama.  With the addition of bright red blush, Chloe Bailey's beauty look is super-model approved. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More