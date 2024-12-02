Best beauty looks from the Fashion Awards 2024

On Monday 2 December, the highly anticipated Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall and brought not only a celebration of style and innovation, but also an exciting showcase of the most dazzling beauty looks of the year.

Presenter, Maya Jama and musician, Kojey Radical are hosting tonight's ceremony, during which iconic designer Tom Ford will be honoured with the coveted Outstanding Achievement Award.

The completed red-carpet looks are incredible but for most of the famous faces in attendance, beauty prep for the awards began hours before with expert facials and manicures. From timeless elegance to avant-garde statements, the beauty looks were as much a reflection of individual artistry as the outfits themselves. As celebrities, models and the industry insiders gathered, all eyes were on the glamour that defined this iconic night.

Hello! Fashion on the best beauty looks at the 2024 Fashion Awards:

1/ 2 © Gareth Cattermole Halle Bailey Halle Bailey kicked off the red-carpet arrivals with a enviable fresh-faced soft glam. To accentuate her eyes, she added jet black eyeliner and a soft pink eyeshadow. The Little Mermaid actress finished off her glam with a mauve pink lip.