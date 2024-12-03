Elsa Hosk's voluminous curl bob is so on-trend

Elsa Hosk is not only setting trends in the fashion scene, but also inspiring beauty looks.

During a festive stay at Forquest Hotel in New York, the fashion muse switched up her classic hair do. Elsa is known for her wearing her enviable light ash blonde locks in a tussled effortless wave, or more recently in a sleek bob. However, the It-girl put a twist on her short cut by styling it with voluminous curls. She paired her bombshell ringlets with a structured black blazer and chunky gold accessories for a chic look.

According to expert hair stylists, textured locks are in and sleek is out next year and of course, Elsa is already ahead of the 2025 hair trends.

Blue Tit Portobello Hairstylist, Kamila Pruszek, shared the inside scoop with H! Fashion on the cuts and styles that will flood your 'For You Page' next year. According to Kamila, in 2025, Elsa's voluminous styled bob will be replacing the sleek Italian bobs that have dominated the hair scene this year.

© Instagram / @elsahosk

Kamila says: “We're stepping back into the delightful vibes of the 60s, embracing those adorable pixie cuts and voluminous hairstyles adorned with soft, face-framing fringes. If you have wavy hair, now is the perfect time to fully embrace those luscious waves. A face-framing fringe can truly complement anyone, provided it's cut just right - not too heavy, ensuring it enhances your features beautifully."

According to the hairstylist, 2025 is all about texture. "By infusing more movement and texture into your bob, you can create an "elfy" look that frames your face perfectly, she says. "We're aiming for that cute, plush, and fluffy hair that exudes personality and charm. Texture to make every style pop.”

The bob boom shows no signs of slowing down next year. From Zendaya's opulent Baroque version to Rita Ora's moisture-infused 'hydro' take, there are many different shorter-length styles to suss out. If red carpets are anything to go by, other cropped styles like pixie cuts and choppy micro bangs will be more popular than ever.

If you've been floating the idea of a chop for some time, now could be the time to brave a hair refresh.