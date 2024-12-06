Jennifer Lopez dazzles in sheer dress as she receives praise for Ben Affleck film

Jennifer Lopez turned heads once again as she arrived at the IndieWire Honors 2024, held at Citizen News in Los Angeles, on Thursday night.

The 55-year-old, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, dazzled in a sheer silver gown adorned with intricate embellishments that sparkled as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez accepts the Maverick Award for Unstoppable at the IndieWire Honors

The jaw-dropping dress, which featured a high neckline and a heart-shaped structured bodice, hugged her famous curves perfectly.

She completed her ensemble with delicate earrings and chic heels, while she accentuated her stunning facial features with smoky eye makeup and a touch of bronzer. Her signature glossy waves were worn loosely over her shoulders.

The mum-of-two appeared poised and radiant on the night - particularly since she was the woman of the moment. She received the Maverick Award for her performance in the sports biopic Unstoppable, on which her estranged husband Ben was a producer.

© Getty The singer looked incredible in a sheer silver dress

The film centres around Anthony Robles, the former NCAA wrestler who was born with one leg. JLo stars as Anthony's mom, alongside Jharrell Jerome (Anthony) as well as Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle, among others.

Jennifer originally attended the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on 6 September, a matter of weeks after she filed for divorce.

© Getty The actress looked flawless

While the couple may not be together anymore, Ben still had nothing but kind words for his ex, describing her performance as "spectacular" in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about her ex-husband's high praise, and in turn about his production style, JLo had a more diplomatic response: "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."

© Jon Kopaloff Ben Affleck and Jennifer parted ways earlier this year

Their whirlwind romance first began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Following a brief engagement, the Hollywood stars broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, Ben and JLo surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on 16 July 2022.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders.

"Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."