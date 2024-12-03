Rita Ora looked unrecognisable in sheer mini dress at The Fashion Awards 2024 afterparty

On Monday night, fashion’s inner circle gathered to celebrate the industry in all its glory at The Fashion Awards 2024.

Hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, the British bash saw the likes of Tom Ford and Alex Consani scoop up coveted accolades, while A-lister names such as Rita Ora graced the red carpet ready to party with fellow stylish attendees.

The singer surprised crowds as she arrived with a blonde pixie cut and bleached brows, sporting a pinstripe suit from Primark. However, later that evening, she traded in her tailored attire for a party-ready look nobody expected.

© Neil Mockford Rita attended The Fashion Awards 2024 Afterparty at Maine Restaurant in Mayfair

Rita hit the streets of London in a sheer mini dress, complete with a colourful comic book print with a V-neckline and a painterly finish. She paired the statement garment with some knee-high buckled ‘Kiki’ boots by Marc Jacobs in a patent black colourway, layering up with a black feathered cape.

A pair of chunky hoop earrings added some Eighties glam to her punkish look, which revealed her floral tattoos for all to see.

© Neil Mockford The singer continued to surprise with her sartorial choices

A mini quilted Chanel handbag with the house’s iconic insignia housed her evening essentials, in addition to punctuating her juxtaposed outfit with some timeless elegance.

In terms of beauty, Rita kept her daring beauty look debuted on the red carpet. The British popstar wore her usual long blonde locks in a voluminous, textured quiff with a sleek finish at the sides. She also dyed her brows golden blonde to match her hair. A glossy, deep bronze copper-toned lip took centre stage, adding richness to the look.

Fans adored the look, with one writing online: “Rita looks amazing!” and another saying: “That’s Rita Bowie.” A third added: “This look is great.”

Serving up David Bowie brilliance, the singer turned heads with her stand-out look - and isn’t that what the Fashion Awards are all about?