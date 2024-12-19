Gosh Rita Ora has been a busy bee this year, from hosting the MTV EMA Awards in Manchester (in no less than 10 outfits), her role as judge on America’s version of The Masked Singer.

Plus a tour across the US and an appearance at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

As a result, we’ve been treated to an array of eclectic ensembles during the past 12 months.

The pop starlet is certainly no wallflower and favours bold eccentric pieces and isn’t afraid of bright colours or loud patterns. She’s a maximalist’s dream and what we’d give to have a good snoop around her wardrobe.

© GC Images On a walk in Soho, NYC wearing a huge oversized jumper and over the knee black leather boots

Sartorial highlights of her year include her British Fashion Awards outfit where she spun the notion of ‘safe’ red carpet dressing on its head in a grey suit and pink tie paired with a rebellious spiky blonde mullet.

Striding down the red carpet with her mum in tow, we loved it

© AFP via Getty Images Rita Ora brings game changing beauty to the British Fashion Awards in London

The super shiny silver dress worn to the final of The Masked Singer US was also a hit, topped off with matching sparkly eye makeup - the perfect party season inspiration before glitter is relegated to the back of the makeup drawer come January.

Rita has always effortlessly blended high fashion with a heavy dose of unexpected edge. Let’s face it, her outfits are anything but boring so let's take a look back at our favourite Rita outfits of the year...

Rita Ora's best outfits of 2024

© GC Images Seeing Red Rita spent the summer strutting around town in head-to-toe red outfits, a nod to her appearance in Descendants: The Rise of Red as The Queen of Hearts. We love these Marni trousers.

© WireImage Sheer Bliss This year marked Rita's 10th appearance at the Met Gala, and for 2024 she wore a sheer unitard topped off with custom Marni beading. High fashion excellence.

© Getty Images for Paramount Getting Hairy For the MTV EMA Awards this year, where Rita was playing host, she opted for an astonishing 15 outfits. This spectacular Ashi Studio Couture number was one of our favourites.

© GC Images Gloves On Looking like an elegant old-school movie star at a TYPEBEA event in London wearing a corset, wide leg deep burgundy trousers and matching sheer gloves.

© GC Images Double Denim Rita's out and about outfits are just as impactful as her red carpet attire. This head-to-toe denim look worn in New York was topped off with a Cartier watch.

Love Birds At her husband Taika Waititi's birthday celebrations in Ibiza this year, Rita opted for a soft, sheer lavender maxi dress and lashings of Bohemian turquoise and silver jewellery.

© Getty Images Sight Seer Another red delight for you! Wearing a jacket dress by The Unissen and sunglasses by Thierry Lasry for a trip up the Empire State Building.

© Getty Images Suit Up Oh how we love it when someone shakes up our expectations on the red carpet. Rita Ora's suit and shirt are from Primark believe it or not (she designs a range for the high street store), and we love the rebellious 80s esque beauty look she teamed with it.

© GC Images After Party For the Fashion Awards afterparty at Maine restaurant in Mayfair, Rita opted for a risqué sheer dress, stonking platform boots by Marc Jacobs and a shaggy fur coat to keep the British Winter chill at bay.

© GC Images Stop Traffic Another gorgeous red outfit for you! Spotted in New York wearing Rowen Rose Resort 25 collection paired with Maison Ernest heels and glittering Rainbow K jewellery.

© Variety via Getty Images Ruffle Feathers For the 76th Primetime Emmy awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Rita wore a couture Tamara Ralph dress and Santoni pink patent leather heels.

© Getty Images for Paramount Sparkle Season Wearing a Stephane Rolland Spring Summer 24 hooded gown with Marc Jacobs platform boots as part of her hosting duties at MTV's EMA Awards in Manchester.

