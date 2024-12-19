Gosh Rita Ora has been a busy bee this year, from hosting the MTV EMA Awards in Manchester (in no less than 10 outfits), her role as judge on America’s version of The Masked Singer.
Plus a tour across the US and an appearance at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London.
You may also like
As a result, we’ve been treated to an array of eclectic ensembles during the past 12 months.
The pop starlet is certainly no wallflower and favours bold eccentric pieces and isn’t afraid of bright colours or loud patterns. She’s a maximalist’s dream and what we’d give to have a good snoop around her wardrobe.
Sartorial highlights of her year include her British Fashion Awards outfit where she spun the notion of ‘safe’ red carpet dressing on its head in a grey suit and pink tie paired with a rebellious spiky blonde mullet.
Striding down the red carpet with her mum in tow, we loved it
The super shiny silver dress worn to the final of The Masked Singer US was also a hit, topped off with matching sparkly eye makeup - the perfect party season inspiration before glitter is relegated to the back of the makeup drawer come January.
Rita has always effortlessly blended high fashion with a heavy dose of unexpected edge. Let’s face it, her outfits are anything but boring so let's take a look back at our favourite Rita outfits of the year...
Rita Ora's best outfits of 2024
Seeing Red
Rita spent the summer strutting around town in head-to-toe red outfits, a nod to her appearance in Descendants: The Rise of Red as The Queen of Hearts. We love these Marni trousers.
Sheer Bliss
This year marked Rita's 10th appearance at the Met Gala, and for 2024 she wore a sheer unitard topped off with custom Marni beading. High fashion excellence.
Getting Hairy
For the MTV EMA Awards this year, where Rita was playing host, she opted for an astonishing 15 outfits. This spectacular Ashi Studio Couture number was one of our favourites.
Gloves On
Looking like an elegant old-school movie star at a TYPEBEA event in London wearing a corset, wide leg deep burgundy trousers and matching sheer gloves.
Double Denim
Rita's out and about outfits are just as impactful as her red carpet attire. This head-to-toe denim look worn in New York was topped off with a Cartier watch.
Love Birds
At her husband Taika Waititi's birthday celebrations in Ibiza this year, Rita opted for a soft, sheer lavender maxi dress and lashings of Bohemian turquoise and silver jewellery.
Sight Seer
Another red delight for you! Wearing a jacket dress by The Unissen and sunglasses by Thierry Lasry for a trip up the Empire State Building.
Suit Up
Oh how we love it when someone shakes up our expectations on the red carpet. Rita Ora's suit and shirt are from Primark believe it or not (she designs a range for the high street store), and we love the rebellious 80s esque beauty look she teamed with it.
After Party
For the Fashion Awards afterparty at Maine restaurant in Mayfair, Rita opted for a risqué sheer dress, stonking platform boots by Marc Jacobs and a shaggy fur coat to keep the British Winter chill at bay.
Stop Traffic
Another gorgeous red outfit for you! Spotted in New York wearing Rowen Rose Resort 25 collection paired with Maison Ernest heels and glittering Rainbow K jewellery.
Ruffle Feathers
For the 76th Primetime Emmy awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Rita wore a couture Tamara Ralph dress and Santoni pink patent leather heels.
Sparkle Season
Wearing a Stephane Rolland Spring Summer 24 hooded gown with Marc Jacobs platform boots as part of her hosting duties at MTV's EMA Awards in Manchester.
Glitter Ball
For America's Masked Singer finalé only glittering sequins topped off with some seriously sparkly jewellery would do. Bonus points awarded for this incredible retro ponytail.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more