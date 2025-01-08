Selena Gomez's ‘Cinderella’ inspired Golden Globes makeup is straight from a fairytale

Selena Gomez might not have won a Golden Globe for her starring role in Emilia Pérez, but she should certainly win an award for her stunning Cinderella inspired beauty look.

On Tuesday, Selena posted a carousel of snaps to Instagram showcasing her stunning ensemble and detailed makeup look. On the red carpet, the actress coined the look, "Cinderella meets Jackie O."

She wore a custom baby blue silk Prada column gown with an apron skirt detailing. For jewellery, the actress accessorised with diamond Tiffany & Co. necklaces and earrings to compliment her reported 8-9 karat engagement ring. She wore her chestnut bob in a 1950s-inspired bouffant style and her skin looked radiant alongside a rosy-toned makeup palette fit for a princess.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez getting her makeup done ahead of the Golden Globe Awards

The Rare Beauty founder assembled an all-star glam team to create the magical Cinderella glam moment as shown through her post. Her lead makeup artist was trusted expert, Hung Vanngo. His A-list clientele also includes film stars Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence.

How to recreate Selena Gomez's Golden Globes Cinderella-inspired makeup

Since the Rare Beauty founder debuted this whimsical soft glam on the red carpet, beauty creators have been turning to Instagram and TikTok to recreate the Disney Princess-inspired makeup look. Thankfully, Hung has now detailed the stunning makeup in an extensive Instagram post and caption - and this spellbinding glam is so easy to recreate.

If you look at Disney's Cinderella, she has a fresh-faced radiant complexion with mauve pink tones and rosy cheeky. Compared to everyone else in the fairytale, she glows from within with a simple radiant look. This is exactly what Selena's makeup gives off.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Selena Gomez's perfect Disney princess inspired makeup look.

First, he prepped the actress's skin with SK-II's Facial Treatment mask, Clear Lotion and Essence. He also used the brands SKINPOWER Eye Cream and Advanced Cream.

Of course, Selena mostly selected products from her own brand for her shining moment. Hung used Rare Beauty's Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer-24N-Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer in the shade '160C'. To bring some warmth to her face, he used the brand's 'Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in the shades 'Power Boost' and 'Happy Soul-Always.' To set this in pace he used the Always An Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder in 'Light.'

To get the perfect Cinderella rosy cheeks, her makeup artist used Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Selena's favourite pink hue called 'Happy.' It was hard to miss the shimmering glow on her cheeks, and this was achieved with the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in the shade 'Mesmerize'.

Selena kept her eye makeup quite simple opting for the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick in the shade 'Perspective' for a subtle flush of nude across her eyelids. The minimalist eye look was completed with a slightly winged eyeliner with the black Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner.

As for the lipstick, Hung used a blend of the Kind Words Matte Lipliner in the colours 'Talented' and 'Lively.' To create that rosy princess lip we all loved, it was finished off with the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in 'Nearly Rose.'

Voila! You have a spellbinding makeup look fit for the ball.