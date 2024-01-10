10 Gym hair ideas that won't budge during your workout

Ahh, the gym.

Whether it's on your 'new year new me' agenda, or you're just getting back into the swing of things post-festive season, you may be feeling a lack of motivation to get back to it (we feel you).

But here at Hello! Fashion, we know how much giving your look some love provides an energy boost - be that dopamine dressing, or dressing like Barbie. So why not make your workout hair happiness-inducing?

© MEGA Alessandra Ambrosio is a high pony stan

Along with an elevated gym outfit, try one of the following gym hairstyles recommended by TikTok's workout community to keep your hair intact whilst giving an added dose of confidence...

10 Gym Hairstyles That Won't Budge during your workout

Plaited Bun

A high bun plus braids is security on another level.

Low bun with tendrils

For those who can bear hair around their face when exercising, this look is great for keeping hair off the neck but with some face framing.

Slicked high pony

It's both my personal go-to and Olivia Wilde's. A slick crown with hair off the neck and off the face, please.

The braided pony

Braiding the front of your hair is the best way to keep that pesky fringe away, particularly if like me you have layers.

The headband

Genius and suitable for all types of hair.

The double braid

If you have long hair but still want to sport a ponytail, braiding it is the ideal way to stop it swishing as you run, whilst taking off some length.

Ballerina bun

If it's sturdy enough for ballerinas to dance around in, it's good enough for the gym.

Short hair space buns

I know all too well how much of a struggle it is to style hair when it's at that "in-between" length. These cute buns are perfect for keeping short hair up.

Bubble braids

Though this takes a little more skill than the rest, there's arguably nothing as sturdy as a braid. Not only does this scoop hair off the face and neck, but it looks cute enough to wear straight for a coffee afterwards.

90s elastics

Keep your fringe up but make it cute. I have shorter layers around the front of my hair and will therefore be trying out this 90s-esque elastic band look. Plus it's a great way to add a pop of colour to your workoutwear.