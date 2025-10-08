Victoria Beckham wows in new burgundy pencil dress - with surprising hidden detail

Victoria Beckham is one busy lady right now! Hot on the heels of her incredible appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where her designs were the toast of Europe, the dazzling former Spice Girl jetted back to London to launch her longly awaited pop up shop in Selfridges. Revealing the news to he millions of Instagram followers, VB shared a carousel of images of the space, and wore a super chic new look to match. The 51-year-old donned a gloriously autumnal pencil dress from her eponymous brand, in a deep, sumptuous, burgundy hue. The scene-stealing style was cut in a light body-conscious fit and finished just below her ankles.

We loved the cut, but also the interesting detail of a cape at the back, which gave it an ultra-modern, yet avant-garde feel. The mother-of-four also added a pair of sky scraper high heels in cream and wore her newly lengthened locks in a lightly curled style. Immaculate makeup highlighted her pretty features. Victoria penned: "I wanted to create an immersive experience that would feel like an extension of my creative world, but also of my home — intimate and full of personal touches, with a real focus on architectural lines, rich textures and colours."

Everyone's wearing burgundy

Burdguny tones are such big news right now. Cranberry, burgundy, and wine shades are always fabulous to wear in the 'ber' months and capture the spirit of the season, with its distinctively warm, rich vibe. So many celebrities are embracing this trend right now, even royalty. The Princess of Wales looked nothing short of sensational earlier this month as she met US President Donald Trump for the first time for his second state visit to the UK, alongside his wife, First Lady Melania.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her burgundy coat last month

Looking as fabulous as ever, 43-year-old Kate rocked a bespoke creation that she's worn on numerous occasions - a cranberry-toned coat dress by Emilia Wickstead. The structured number featured a double-breasted silhouette with buttons across the front and a tapered waistline. By choosing such a bold colour, the royal honoured the magnitude of the occasion.

Duchess Sophie wore a cranberry-toned floral dress last month too, when she was in Canada. Attending a dinner to mark Spruce Meadows, the Calgary-based sports and entertainment complex’s 50th anniversary, Sophie wowed fans in an Erdem creation which had a black base and was adorned with burgundy-coloured flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt.