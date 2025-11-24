Billie Piper perfected the 'naked dress' trend and debuted a fiery red hair transformation

If there is one thing British actress Billie Piper knows how to do well, it's experiment with her look. Over her years in the spotlight, the fashion and beauty muse has experimented with every vibe under the sun, from classic glam to a bold, goth era. This weekend, the mother-of-two celebrated her 43rd birthday at a star-studded bash at Langan's Brasserie in London with an 'over the top' theme, and she certainly delivered.

The Wednesday actress turned heads in a lace black mini dress with a sultry sheer finish. The 'naked dress' has become the ultimate fashion statement amongst the celebrities, with Lily Allen and even Margot Robbie testing out the daring look. The star paired her perfect LBD with a matching glittery choker and thigh-high black boots.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Billie Piper poses alongside Jeremy Langmead at their their joint birthday party in a sheer LBD

It wasn't just her outfit that turned heads; Billie also touched up her hair, opting for an even more fiery version of her red hue. Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, previously told H! Fashion about the rise of 'Vivid' hair colours. "Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip," he explains. "The tones we will see are those deep, rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.”

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Billie Piper, poses alongside her guests Jeremy Langmead, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley, Richard Madden, Jenna Coleman and Gemma Chan

According to STIL Salon's Creative Director Issie Churcher, Billie's exact hue has been coined 'Neo red' by hairdressers for the upcoming season. The expert tells H! Fashion: "Neo Red is a luxurious blend of rich red, brown and violet tones, powered by confidence. The colour is perfect for those seeking a bit of drama for the colder months as it delivers impact without excessive lighting. This look creates a statement, multi-dimensional finish that feels both edgy and elegant."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Gemma Chan also made a splash in a black mini dress with a fur trim

The inspiration for this rising trend can be taken from runway shows to other famous faces. "From Gucci’s Cruise 2025 show at The Tate Modern to Chanel’s SS26 collection under Matthieu Blazy, lots of power reds and deep berry hues have been observed on the runways this year," the expert says. Nicole Kidman’s bright red bob and bangs for her Allure cover and Pamela Anderson's transformation further set the tone for this colour movement. Adding: "Beyond fashion, this hair colour trend nods to heritage reds and British icons - from the vibrancy of letterbox red to Princess Diana’s varsity-jacket era."

© Marco Bahler Pamela's Anderson's red hair has set the standard for winter 2025

In other news, there is speculation that Billie will be returning to Doctor Who next year in the starring role. She first appeared in the hit show as the companion to the Doctor in 2005, playing Rose Tyler. If this is confirmed, she will be the second woman to take on the lead role.

In a BBC statement she said: "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse, but who, how, why and when, you'll just have to wait and see."