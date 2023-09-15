Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best street style moments from London Fashion Week SS24
The best street style moments from London Fashion Week SS24 so far

Here's what the It-girls are wearing off the runway in the UK’s fashion capital…

LFW street style
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
London Fashion Week began on September 13, and the fashion on and off the runway has already given us so much to digest.

Guests including Charithra Chandran and Maisie Williams have electrified the front row, and the cool-girls who've graced London's street style scene are already giving us major autumn/winter style inspiration.

From bold hues to muted tones, ruffle maxi dresses to micro minis, we're obsessing over the variety of 'lewks' from the fashion-forward crowd...

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from London Fashion Week SS24:

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Fashion Show Guest was seen wearing red high heels, a short grey skirt, a white top, a beige Loewe Bag, dark Yve Saint laurent shades and an oversized brown jacket before the Stefan Cooke Fashion Show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)© Jeremy Moeller
LFW SS24

A guest showed us a new way to wear fashion's favourite colour right now: red. They wore a grey mini skirt, with a loose-fitting brown jacket, a Loewe Bag, Saint Laurent shades and the coolest deep redd knee-high boots to the Stefan Cooke Fashion Show.

Joanna Vanderham attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
LFW SS24

Actress Joanna Vanderham oozed feminine chic in a monochrome ruffled maxi dress at Bora Aksu.

Guest wearing pink dress with pink Chanel handbag, sunglasses attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)© Getty
LFW SS24

Barbiecore is going nowhere for autumn according to the fashionistas. 'Alternative bride' Zeena Shah wore a candyfoss pink maxi dress with a tonal Chanel handbag, red tights and pink sandal heels and sunglasses.

Guests wearing grey full length coat, black handbag, sunglasses and guest wearing brown jacket, beige trousers attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)© Getty
LFW SS24

Showing us two ways to wear a bralet right now, one guest wore a grey full length coat with ripped jeans and metallic sandal heels, whilst another wore a brown blazer, beige trousers and perspex court shoes to Bora Aksu.

Ciinderella Balthazar attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. © Getty
LFW SS24

Ciinderella Balthazar looked radiant in red at the Bora Aksu show, wearing a siren red lace off-the-shoulder dress with flat black sandals.

Guest wearing floral dress, sunglasses attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)© Getty
LFW SS24

Hello! Fashion's Chloe Gallacher wore a floral dress from Rejina Pyo with white sandals, and Eve Fitzpatrick wore a cream knitted maxi dress with knee-high boots at the Bora Aksu show.

Guest wearing black laced dress with white lace collar and cuffs attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)© Getty
LFW SS24

Amber Anderson wore the chicest black lace dress with white lining land a statement collar.

LFW SS24© Getty
LFW SS24

A guest looked effortlessly cool in black boots, a mini skirt, a Courreges jacket and a Miu Miu bag, before the Stefan Cooke Fashion Show.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Isabella Charlotta Poppius attends Bora Aksu at the Goodenough College during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
LFW SS24

Isabella Charlotta Poppius schooled us in styling a shirt and tie for autumn at the Bora Aksu show.

