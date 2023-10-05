Here’s everything you need to know about the V&A’s Naomi Campbell exhibition

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) is set to host an unprecedented exhibition that delves deep into the unparalleled 40-year career of the legendary fashion model and British icon, Naomi Campbell. Born in 1970, Campbell’s journey into the world of fashion commenced when she was scouted in Covent Garden at the tender age of 15.

Her meteoric rise to prominence saw her making history at 18, becoming the first Black model to grace the cover of Paris Vogue in August 1988, marking a pivotal moment in the industry's history.

Titled 'NAOMI,' this groundbreaking exhibition is a testament to Campbell’s enduring influence on the global fashion landscape. What sets this exhibition apart is its collaborative approach, with Campbell actively participating in its curation. Her voice and perspective will be foregrounded, providing an intimate insight into her remarkable journey. The exhibition will showcase approximately 100 carefully curated looks, including haute couture pieces and leading ready-to-wear ensembles from Campbell’s personal wardrobe. In addition to these, the display will feature loans from prestigious designer archives and select items from the V&A collection.

© Marco Bahler Naomi in the V&A Textile Conservation studios

A unique aspect of 'NAOMI' is its focus on Campbell’s activism and her role as a catalyst for social change within the fashion industry. The exhibition will not only celebrate her creative collaborations with leading global designers and photographers but also shed light on her significant contributions to social equity and change.

MORE: Naomi Campbell's most stylish 90s runway moments

RELATED: The main takeaway from 'The Super Models' is the power of female friendship



Furthermore, the exhibition will feature an installation of fashion photography curated by Edward Enninful OBE, highlighting Campbell’s magnetic presence and the artistry of fashion photography that captured her essence over the years.

© Getty Images Portrait of Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell (1993)

'NAOMI' promises to be an immersive experience, chronicling not just the evolution of fashion but also the transformative power of one individual in shaping an industry and championing meaningful social causes. It stands as a tribute to Naomi Campbell's enduring legacy, acknowledging her not only as a fashion icon but also as a force for positive change.

Tickets for this groundbreaking exhibition can be secured through the V&A website, and it is set to open its doors to the public on Saturday, 22 June 2024. ‘NAOMI’ offers an intimate look into the life and legacy of one of the most influential figures in fashion history, offering a chance to admire her style evolution and the transformative impact she has had on the industry.