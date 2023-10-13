Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties this October

October may bring Halloween, but the cool-girls in London have plenty to get dressed up for before we reach the 31st.

This month brings us Frieze London, AKA the fashion week of the art world, meaning after parties galore. Plus, sliding into the new season brings a plethora of spectacular AW23 soirées.

See for yourself what London's VIPs (very important partygoers) are getting up to this October...

Bulgari's Frieze Party

The exclusive art event was given a sparkling touch by Bulgari with a gala dinner on Wednesday at the prestigious Bulgari Hotel. Hosted by Joyce Weng, Bulgari UK's Managing Director, guests were treated to a performance by contemporary artists from James Cousin’s company, showcasing a curated selection of high jewellery pieces. Didn't we tell you Frieze after parties are a given? DJ Cuppy then took to the decks for the glamorous guests to dance the night away.

© Dave Benett Gugu Mbatha-Raw

© Dave Benett Lashana Lynch

© Dave Benett Michelle Keegan

Missoma Celebrates Mia's Glamour Collection

An event full of cool-girls for an It-girl jewellery brand. Missoma hosted a three-course dinner in the NoMad Hotel's iconic Fleur de Veil room at 28 Bow Street to celebrate the launch of its AW23 Glamour collection. Launched in September this year and inspired by the spirit of old-world glamour, a new 6-piece capsule collection launches on October 18.

Brand ambassador Mia Regan was in attendance with the likes of former Hello! Fashion cover girl Neelam Gill, Sabrina Bahsoon (AKA Tube Girl), and our contributor Lady Amelia Windsor, who sported party jewellery pieces. The stylish guests enjoyed a disco-ball-lit evening with deconstructed whites roses and orchids arranged by Flavia Studio, and silver and black candelabra styled by Vanessa Harrington, Creative Director of VH Creates.

© Dave Benett Mia Regan

© Dave Benett Neelam Gill

© Dave Benett Sabrina Bahsoon

Garrard Takes Over The Tower of London

To celebrate the launch of Garrard’s new Wings Rising collection, the iconic jewellery label hosted a cocktail party fit for a King inside the Tower of London on Thursday 12 October. Guests experienced a spot of history as they walked past the crown jewels before entering the historic White Tower, which was lit up in Garrard's signature blue and white colourway, to enjoy canapes and drink cocktails with upbeat tunes. The occasion also marked 20 years of Garrard’s iconic Wings collection, with the new pieces presenting an evolution of the signature motif, which made its debut in 2003.

Esteemed guests including Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio, Saffron Hocking and Emma Appleton, who all wore jewellery from the exquisite new collection.

© Dave Benett India Amarteifio

© Dave Benett Saffron Hocking

© Dave Benett Emma Appleton

Natacha Ramsay-Levi's ECCO Dinner

ECCO recently announced that former Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi, would be its first-ever creative partner. To celebrate, the fashion muse hosted a lavish dining experience with We Are Ona - a creative culinary company. The exclusive event held at Maison Colbert unsurprisingly comprised an illustrious guest list. Model Georgia May Jagger and her mother Jerry Hall were among the VIPs who made an appearance.

© Dave Benett Georgia May Jagger

© Dave Benett Jerry Hall