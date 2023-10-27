Mia Regan’s silver ballet flats are from every fashion editor's favourite affordable brand

Balletcore has been doing the rounds for some time now, dominating TikTok 'get-ready with me' videos and ‘fit checks galore. In a world where trends come and go as quickly as the weather changes, it’s often rare that a trend like balletcore can stick around for so long.

Take our style monarch Miss Alexa Chung for example. We could argue that she single-handedly put balletcore on the fashion map as quirky flats have been her wardrobe staple for over a decade. And let's be honest, if Alexa’s doing it then who are we to disagree?

Mia Regan is arguably Gen Z's answer to our 2000s fashion muse Alexa. A style agenda equally as covetable, edgy and influencer-worthy, the 20-year-old model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham is also a balletcore stan, and her latest pair are from the affordable cool-girl brand adored by fashion editors everywhere.

Mia's Instagram story

She shared an Instagram image to her stories showcasing our new favourite ballet shoe rendition - metallic silver, almond-toed numbers from cult favourite, Reformation.

Comfortable, cute and now available in a range of styles, colours, shapes and hues, there is quite literally something for everyone.

Barbara Ballet Flat - Reformation

Mia’s authentically whimsical style has been celebrated and adored ever since she gained traction as one of London’s most enviable ‘it’ girls. A connoisseur of ballet flats for some time now, we know if Mia’s wearing these silver slippers then they must be worthy of a cop.

Mia sporting some Miu Miu ballet flats on her Instagram earlier this year

Although seen on the runway of some of the world's most notable luxury brands ( we’re looking at you Miu Miu) balletcore is one of the more obtainable fashion frenzies as its broad aesthetic can be easily acquired by basically anyone. Pair a sweetheart neckline top with a sheer skirt and tights, pop a ribbon in your hair et voilà, you’re giving balletcore.

Alexa proving the perfect way to style ballet flats for an everyday look

No matter how you want to interpret the trend, one of the easiest, and perhaps our favourite way to channel the dancewear-inspired aesthetic, is with a ballet flat. Easily styled with a pair of jeans or wide-legged pants, a long skirt or a lacey dress, ballet flats can instantly change the trajectory of any outfit.