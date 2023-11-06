Mia Regan reveals Romeo Beckham's new tattoo in stylish video

In her latest vlog, effortlessly stylish model Mia Regan took her viewers on a day in her life, giving them a glimpse into her chic routine.

With her signature Gen Z charisma, she started the day with grooming, “sorted the trim out, sorted my face out,” ensuring her signature peroxide mullet was on point.

After her morning routine, which included sipping on a refreshing lemon tea, she met up with her friends for breakfast, where she indulged in a dish of dippy eggs, showcasing her penchant for the classic British staple.

Mia and Romeo have been dating for several years

In the video she shared on TikTok, Mia not only shared her daily activities but also flaunted her impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly paired her look with an Isabel Marant jacket, highlighting her keen eye for wearable separates. Later in the day, Mia revealed the contents of her Isabel Marant bag, demonstrating her knack for curating the perfect ensemble for any occasion.



The highlight of Mia's day (and ours) however, was the moment when she revealed that her boyfriend, Romeo Beckham, had gotten a new tattoo. With excitement in her voice, she mentioned their visit to the tattoo studio was a routine outing for the couple saying “we went to watch Romeo get a tattoo as usual.” Although we aren’t sure the exact inking he went for, this snippet of their day offered a peek into their relationship and Romeo's evolving sense of style, adding an element of intrigue.

Back in October, Romeo revealed a Virgil Abloh-inspired tattoo on his Instagram Stories showcasing a meaningful quote by the late founder and former CEO of Off-White. The ink, skillfully done by London-based artist Pablo, also known as Certified Letter Boy, graces Romeo's shoulder blade. The profound message says, “Life is so short you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

After their tattoo adventure, Mia and Romeo enjoyed a culinary escapade, preparing a delectable dish of aubergine pasta, showcasing their shared passion for cooking and creativity in the kitchen.

Mia's vlog not only captured her fashionable lifestyle but also depicted her connection with Romeo, making it a delightful sartorial watch.