Lila Moss looks exactly like Kate in a see-through slip dress

Daughter to the world's most famed supermodel, we always knew Lila Moss’ future was bound for fashion greatness. Stepping out in a see-through slip dress over the weekend, we think it's safe to say that the 21-year-old model seems to be following in her mother Kate's footsteps.

Like many of us, Lila celebrated Halloween early (because let's be honest, who’s dressing up on a school night?) on Saturday night. Seen on her Instagram story, the YSL Beauty ambassador opted for a sequin cobwebbed slip dress over black lingerie to celebrate the spooky season. Topping off the look was a black cape and feather masquerade-esk mask, but the real showstopper was of course the gown.

Lila and friend spotted celebrating the spooky season last Saturday night



We’d be lying if we didn't say our minds quickly flicked back to Kate's iconic 1993 sheer dress moment, an outfit that impacted the fashion and pop-culture world for decades (and counting.) The resemblance between the two is quite frankly uncanny. At the time of Kate’s bold naked-dress debut, she was just 19, two years younger than her daughter now.

© Dave Benett The famous sheer dress in all it's glory

In an interview with British Vogue, the now 49-year-old said that she, “did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper. It was the flash that made it look naked ’cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was.” As all good historical fashion moments go, when recalling the night she declared it a “good dress, good night.”

© Jamie McCarthy The iconic mother and daughter duo attending The 2023 Met Gala

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Moss girls twinning. Back in 2023, the two opted for blush pink ensembles to attend the 2023 Met Gala. Both wearing Fendi couture gowns, Kate reinforced the fact that she is the queen of a slip dress whilst Lila wore a cosy-looking feather number, complete with a sheer netted midriff panel.

In conclusion, history really does repeat itself.