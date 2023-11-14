Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer & Olivia Rodrigo dazzle at Hunger Games premiere

Almost eight years to the day since the latter half of Mockingjay premiered in cinemas, the latest instalment of the Hunger Games film franchise is finally here.

Starring West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler and The Gilded Age's Tom Blyth, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to immerse a new generation of teens and young adults into Suzanne Collins' dystopian landscape.

The film's premiere took place on Monday in Los Angeles, and, as one would expect from the prequel of such a blockbuster series, it was an utterly glamorous affair.

© Getty Rachel wore a flowy gown by Elie Saab

The cast showed up dressed to the nines, including emerging star Rachel Zegler. Styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley, the 22-year-old, who plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, was giving major goddess vibes in Elie Saab.

Her crystal-encrusted gown (from the brand's AW23 Couture collection) swept the floor as she walked, looking as though it was infused with an ethereal kinetic energy.

© Getty Hunter dazzled in Alexander McQueen

Her co-star Hunter Schafer turned to stylist Dara Allen for her Alexander McQueen showstopper, sporting an ornate silver beaded gown featuring cool-girl cut-outs.

Also in attendance was Gen Z zeitgeist artist Olivia Rodrigo who wrote and sang Can't Catch Me Now, the opening song on the film's soundtrack.

© Getty The singer-songwriter created Can't Catch Me Now for the film

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the recent Grammy nominee looked elegant in a custom form-skimming sequin maxi dress by Rodarte. The piece felt glamourous and sleek, and yet vivid floral adornments along the neckline provided a sense of fun.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is released in cinemas on November 17 2023