Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney looks so different in unearthed throwback photo

Sydney Sweeney has been making waves in the entertainment industry, ever since landing her big break in The Handmaid's Tale.

Now, she's a household name for her role as sweet, but troubled Cassie Howard in Euphoria, but before she was a confident 25-year-old actress, Sydney was an unknown teen dreaming of becoming a star.

One of her earliest red carpet appearances show Sydney looking bashful, sporting darker locks in place of her blonde tresses, and smiling coyly for the camera.

© Getty Images Sydney is no stranger to show-stopping style statements

The image was taken when she was 13 years old and attending the 32nd Annual Young Artist Awards in Los Angeles.

It was seven years before she would spring up in the second season of The Handmaid's Tale and begin stealing headlines.

While she aspired to break into the entertainment industry from an early age, it wasn't as easy as she had anticipated.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney in 2011 before she became a household name

"It was a little harder than I imagined," she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his late night show. "It's not as glamorous as you think it is."

Sydney's racy appearance in Euphoria - which often contains nudity - has sparked some criticism and she has confessed it was difficult to get past the trolls who would send her hateful messages, telling British GQ: "You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.

© Getty Images Sydney stars as Cassie Howard on Euphoria

"People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, "Oh, she gets naked on screen, she’s a sex symbol,"' she said. "And I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."

Sydney previously spoke about feeling embarrassed about her developed body at school, and so she threw herself into excelling as a diversion.

© Getty Images Sydney, four years before she starred in The Handmaid's Tale

"I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body," Sydney admitted.

"So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn't think I would do, to show them that my body doesn't define who I am."Sydney grew up just outside of Spokane, Washington, and believes her upbringing has made her a relatable star.

WATCH: Euphoria's season two

"I’m pretty relatable to a lot of people," she told Little White Lies magazine. "I grew up in a smaller town, pretty normal childhood, so I don’t always feel so Hollywood, you know?

"Making an image of yourself, being a different person for the public, I think that would get lonely.

"You gotta live your own life and not worry what others think of you. I’ve always felt that my duty is to my characters and to my work."