'I hope people will share these with their friends' Kate Moss is selling her 'Love Letters' and we can’t wait to read them

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Kate Moss has introduced her latest drop from her wellness range Cosmoss, but this time she’s ventured into something even more personal than fragrance and skin care.

The model-turned-entrepreneur has a new book out titled Love Letters, designed to inspire and uplift your day.

Its a treasure trove of 150 “positive affirmations”, each a beacon of light in the form of mindful messages. “I hope people will share these with their friends and loved ones, spreading positivity,” explains Kate of her new venture. Crafted with care by Mossy herself, the letters aim to brighten days and enlighten minds, offering a moment of reflection and motivation for readers.

"Love Letters" stands out not just for its heartfelt content but also for its remarkable contributors. The book features exclusive insights from Kate’s glittering inner circle of friends including wellness guru Dr. Deepak Chopra, supermodels Shalom Harlow and Amber Valetta, and homoeopath Victoria Young, among various thinkers, writers, and poets known for their uplifting words. Quotes include Rumi’s “Wherever you are, and whatever yoe do, be in love,” and Shakespeare’s “The earth has music for those who listen.”

MORE: Lila Moss shares never-before-seen image to mark Kate's 50th birthday

RELATED: Kate Moss turns 50: Her most iconic looks of all time

The £22 book is available on the COSMOSS website

Each message, or 'love letter,' as Moss fondly calls them, is an invitation to pause and reflect. Affirmations have become a huge trend in the wellness space. Manifesting expert and author of Sunday Times Bestseller Manifest, Roxie Nafousi explains that affirmations are “one of the main rituals we can practise” to make sure we are calm. “I recommend a daily gratitude practice,” Roxie tells Hello! Fashion, “I have a few examples of different ways to do this in Step 5 of both my books; repeating affirmations and doing a weekly visualisation meditation."

Kate encourages her readers to dive into the book socially or in solitude. Whether it's flipping to a random page to discover a message that 'chooses' you or selecting a specific letter to share with a friend, the book is designed to be a versatile companion.

As for Kate’s quotes on love? We’ll just have to spend the £22 it costs to see if they make an appearance.