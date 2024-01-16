Lila Moss shares never-before-seen image to mark Kate's 50th birthday

Lila Moss has paid homage to her supermodel mother Kate, who celebrates her 50th birthday today.

The iconic mother-daughter model duo have had many a memorable fashion moment together, from Met Galas to brand campaigns. But to mark her mum's milestone birthday, Lila simply shared an adorable throwback photo of the two on her Instagram.

She captioned the sepia-toned photo, which shows Kate holding 21-year-old Lila when she was a baby: "happy birthday mummy! i love you to the moon and back and back again xxxx"

© Instagram/@lilamoss Lila shared the image of the two of them on Instagram

In the image, a fresh-faced Kate is pictured wearing a round neck t-shirt with statement-tiered dangle earrings, embodying her signature elevated basics off-duty style agenda.

Lila's adoration of Kate is also exhibited through doing what they both do best: fashion. Alongside following in her mother's footsteps on the runway and modelling for the likes of Fendi, Miu Miu and Versace (all before her 20th birthday, we should add), she often champions looks that are straight from her Kate's style book: from 90s satin slips to sheer dresses.

Though a sartorial icon in her own right, the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree where her style agenda is concerned.

Other famous faces have taken to Instagram today to send Kate love including her close friend and fellow style icon Rita Ora who said: "So grateful for ALL of our memories to many for me to put into one post! Thank you for your guidance all of these years and your loyalty and your work ethic is 0 to none."

Sadie Frost - who celebrated Kate's birthday with her on a tropical island said: "happy 50th birthday @katemossagency … it was so so special celebrating your pre birthday with some of our beautiful friends … there was so much fun and laughter amongst our celebratory circle #spiritualwarrior"

We can't wait to see more iconic fashion moments from this new chapter in Kate's life.