Kate Moss transforms into Marilyn Monroe - and the result is seriously striking

Is there any modelling feat that Kate Moss cannot conquer? Apparently not, judging by the 50-year-old's latest work for British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Over the course of her multifaceted career, the supermodel has proven the breadth of her ability.

From ethereal Alexander McQueen muse to magnum-eating Marie Antoinette for Vivienne Westwood, Kate has range.

And her most recent campaign presents yet more evidence to justify her place as one of fashion's most striking beauties.

Kate teamed up with her friend, long-term collaborator and go-to makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury to pay tribute to one of Hollywood's most revered and adored on-screen style moments.

Charlotte transformed Kate into vintage beauty Marilyn Monroe, recreating the moment in the 1953 picture Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in which the protagonist Lorelei Lee belts out Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend.

Sporting a shiny fuchsia strapless number alongside opera gloves and some pretty mesmerising jewels, Kate gave her best 'leading lady' energy, delivering an unforgettable performance.

© Charlotte Tilbury The supermodel wore the shade 'Icon Baby'

She wore her hair in a sleek side parting, allowing a cascade of blonde curls to tumble over one shoulder as she paid tribute to the Hollywood icon.

Speaking of which, the uber-glam campaign marks the arrival of 'Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick', including five satin-shine pinks, created using the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula.

The supermodel wore 'Icon Baby', a "warm nude-rose" shade, according to the brand's website, housed in an elegant pink metallic tube.

"I do love a nude lip, and this is such a gorgeous nude rose shade and feels luxurious when you apply it," Kate revealed via the brand.

Boasting the supermodel seal of approval, we reckon this lipstick is definitely one to add to our Valentine's Day beauty wish list…