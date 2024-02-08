What to wear on Lunar New Year according to Betty Bachz

This February, the lunisolar calendar is set to move and the world will gather together to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

In Chinese culture, 2024 falls on the Year of the Dragon, the fifth animal symbol in the Chinese zodiac symbol. The dragon symbolises power, nobility, honour, luck, and success.

Each year some of the world's most notable brands, including Burberry, Versace and Bottega Veneta, create specifically designed and curated collections to honour the cultural holiday, ensuring that all who celebrate are doing so in luxury style.

This year we called upon one of the chicest style moguls, writer, creator, model and Hello! Fashion cover girl Betty Bachz, to give us the inside scoop on her plans for the night, what she’s going to wear and the trends she predicts for the Dragon Year ahead...

What are your plans for Lunar New Year?

"Thanks to Fast and Furious, I cannot now say this with a straight face, but Lunar New Year for me is all about family. The eve before the Lunar New Year sees my London family coming together in the kitchen, making homemade dumplings, where we vie for the title of the nimblest hands and the best pleat technique. It may not be a feast with Seven Fishes, akin to one particularly nerve-wracking episode of The Bear, but rest assured, there will be at least one fish dish on the table - a nod to the Chinese tradition of "nian nian you yu" - signifying abundance and prosperity in the coming year." © Instagram / @bettybachz

"On New Year's Day, I spend the majority of my time digitally sending and receiving red packets with my Chinese family and collecting funny WeChat stickers like they're rare Pokémons. And this year, on the eve of Lunar New Year, my little brother has organised a grand celebration on a boat sailing along the Thames, complemented with fireworks in Greenwich."

How do you incorporate traditional elements into your New Year outfit?

© Instagram / @bettybachz "Traditional elements such as the Mandarin collar and the pankou prove to be incredibly versatile. I like to add a modern touch by layering silk vests and blouses under sharp tailoring. Conventionally, these elements are not limited to silk anymore; designers are also using them with non-traditional materials such as denim, cashmere, tweed and thick wool. This mix of traditional elements and unconventional materials automatically gives the look a more contemporary feel. Lunar New Year is also a great time to support young Asian designers. Adding a Feng Cheng Wang bamboo bag, some Chet Lo spikes and a Fabric Qorn cap goes a long way to elevate your look."





"After watching Wong Kar Wai's newly releasedBlossoms Shanghai, I'm convinced that 90s Shanghai fashion is making a comeback. Think oversized leather jackets with padded shoulders, accentuated waists, red turtlenecks and gold statement accessories. If that sounds a bit too nostalgic kitsch for you, the costumes of another Wong Kar Wai classic, In the Mood for Love, serves as timeless inspiration." © Instagram / @bettybachz

What’s the one thing you will be buying this year?

© Instagram/ @bettybachz "In terms of what to buy this year for the occasion I’ve had my eye on the Susan Fang 3D printed Water bag. The perfect bag to carry all your red packets to the bank."

Lunar New Year falls on Saturday the 10th of February this year, so take some inspo from Betty and sort your dragon-inspired 'fit stat.