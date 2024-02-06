Jimmy Choo just dropped a real-life version of Cinderella's glass slippers

As far as iconic fashion culture moments go, Cinderella's glass slippers are up there with the best of them.

Reading the classic fairy tale for the first time and coming across the magical footwear? A pivotal moment in the early life of many a future fashion fanatic, no doubt.

And now, luxury shoe specialist Jimmy Choo has come through with a pair that will turn your childhood dreams into a fully fledged reality.

READ: 'Jimmy Choo stands for glamour' Sandra Choi on the brand's journey to iconic status

© Jimmy Choo The shoes are a true fashion fantasy

On 1 February, the British fashion house unveiled its 'Crystal Slipper', described as "the ultimate fairy tale shoe reimagined for the present day".

The striking design pays tribute to the splendour of an 18th century Rococo court shoe, while attesting to the brand's signature high-octane glamour.

MORE: Taylor Swift's "glass slippers" are a love letter to London and Paris

READ: 17 Chicest Party Season Heels to 'Add Some Sparkle'

© Jimmy Choo An early sketch of the 'Crystal Slipper'

In a press release shared by Jimmy Choo, the label's Creative Director Sandra Choi delved into the romantic inspiration behind her new creation.

"Embodying fantasy and magic, the Crystal Slipper is an ode to the eternal allure of glamour," she explained. "I was inspired by the concept of love and drawn to Swarovski’s heart-shaped crystals."

© Jimmy Choo The crystal arrangement process

Dazzling in all senses of the word, the shoes combine Jimmy Choo's superlative craftsmanship with heritage jewellery brand Swarovski's lit-from-within quality.

Each pair is painstakingly hand-finished with approximately 12,938 crystals, including on the underside of the shoe.

© Jimmy Choo Heart-shaped crystals feature on the toe of the shoe

The point of the toe is adorned with heart-shaped crystal clusters to play into the idea of romance – the perfect luxury gift if you've got someone intent on treating you this Valentine's Day.

The fantastical design is utterly mesmerising, upstaging our own collection of glitzy party heels with ease.

Can you imagine waltzing into an event with these on your feet? Belle of the ball indeed…