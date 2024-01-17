Year of the Dragon: The best fashion collections to shop now

The countdown to the Lunar New Year is officially on, this year fittingly falling on Saturday, February 10th.

With only three weeks until the lunisolar calendar ticks over into the Year of the Dragon, we can’t help but wonder, what are we going to wear?

Last year the incredibly stylish Tiffany Hsu rung in the New Year with a fluffy white coat and pair of cargo pants View post on Instagram

What does the year of the dragon mean?

The dragon holds a significant place in Chinese culture that symbolises power, nobility, honour, luck, and success and is the fifth animal sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle and arguably the most celebrated. According to Cynthia Li from China Highlights, this year is “forecasted to bring about opportunities, changes, and challenges.”





Jaime Xie welcomed the Year of the Ox back in 2021 by sporting a sparkly red dress. Iconic behaviour if we've ever seen it View post on Instagram

What does this mean for fashion?

Traditionally, Lunar New Year is synonymous with the colour red. Chinese culture recognizes the bold hue as a symbol of good fortune and joy. Many brands celebrate Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year by creating specific collections and garments to commemorate the celebration, often including a motif of that year's animal sign.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: The majority of the items in this list are from either a designer brand or mid-luxury brands.

Occasion: Each item in this list is from a specially designed Year of the Dragon collection.

If you’re wanting to embrace this year's dragon energy then here are just a few of our favourite Lunar New Year-themed fashion items which will hopefully bring you luck and good fortune as the clock strikes midnight on February 10th.

'Year Of The Dragon' Classic Hooded Embroidered Sweatshirt Kenzo Every year the Japanese-founded French fashion house Kenzo creates a Lunar New Year collection of ready-to-wear pieces for both men and women. This year my favourite item from the collection is this hooded sweatshirt, complete with a large embroidered dragon in red, yellow and green on the back.

£365.00 AT KENZO

Year Of The Dragon T-Shirt Versace In an online exclusive Versace has ‘Barbie-fied’ their iteration of the lunar new year symbol, embroiding a giant pink dragon motif onto the front of a classic white t-shirt. I love how Versace has made this their own whilst still celebrating.

£700.00 AT VERSACE

'Year Of The Dragon' Embroidered Sweatshirt Paul Smith Made from 100% organically grown cotton, this Paul Smith sweatshirt is perfect for every season. Complete with a number of small embroidered red dragons on both the front and back, this would look amazing on New Year's night with a sequin red mini skirt and pair of knee-high boots.

£275.00 AT PAUL SMITH

Dragon Necklace Bottega Veneta Unfortunately, this necklace is not yet available to shop, but I have a sneaky suspicion it won’t be long before it’s live. In true Bottega fashion, this Dragon necklace is as luxurious as it gets. Made from hand-enamelled 18k gold-finished sterling silver, each fragment is designed to move like how a dragon's tail would.

£6,720.00 AT BOTTEGA VENETA

Reversible EKD Cashmere Scarf Burberry Keep cosy and warm on February 10th with a Lunar New Year-inspired Burberry cashmere scarf. I love how this scarf can be reversed to show either the iconic Equestrian Knight Design or a buttery yellow block colour.

£690.00 AT BURBERRY

Crystal Rock Oval watch Swarovski Specifically crafted for the year of the dragon, this Swarovski timepiece is the epitome of Swarovski’s famed savoir-faire. The case is set on an adjustable metal bracelet that has been adorned with leather featuring a dragon-skin print, while the case back is also engraved with a dragon-skin print and the year 2024. Of course, the face has also been encrusted with an array of clear crystals to mark the hour's. £330.00 AT SWAROVSKI

FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON shirt FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON This is possibly the cutest Lunar New Year dedicated collection io have ever seen. Famed fashion giant Fendi has teamed up with FRGMT and Pokémon to create a range of pieces adorned with Pokémon’s very own dragon character, Dragonite. I love the colourway of this luxurious 100% silk shirt and love it even more knowing there's also a pair of matching pants to go with.

£1,420.00 AT FENDI

2024 Lunar New Year Out Of Office Off-White Keeping things causally cool, as per usual, Off-White has launched a special, limited edition pair of 2024 Lunar New Year Out Of Office sneakers. The red and white colourway is perfect for both celebrating the New Year and staying on trend, as after all, red is still on every notable fashion mogul’s favourite colour list.

£490.00 AT OFF-WHITE

