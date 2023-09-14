Princess Beatrice just wore the most daring trend of 2023 to a Chanel event

Suffice to say we’ve been pretty mesmerised by Princess Beatrice’s style transformation over recent years. She's become the royal poster-girl for uber-feminine silhouettes, cool floral frocks, and ultra-flattering midi dresses.

She’s also nailed styling up some of the biggest trends of the moment (take her Zara bomber jacket and Chanel two-tone flats moment earlier this summer), and for the launch of the V&A’s Gabrielle Chanel exhibition on Wednesday night, the stylish royal wore an outfit approved by our favourite fashionistas for 2023.

MORE: Princess Beatrice can't get enough of this royal-approved 'Quiet Luxury' shoe trend

READ: Princess Beatrice wore a clutch with a hidden romantic message to the royal wedding in Jordan

Beatrice wore the ‘Enchantress’ Floral-Print Cotton Top’ and matching skirt from royal go-to label The Vampire’s Wife, which boasts a deep sweetheart neckline, the label’s signature puff sleeves, a slight peplum silhouette and corset-style lace up fastening down the bodice.

© Mike Marsland Princess Beatrice stunned in a corset two-piece from The Vampire's Wife

Corset silhouettes have had a major revival in 2023. The 16th/17th century garment which was originally used to cinch in the waist, has been a major player in the ‘underwear as outerwear’ movement, and Vivienne Westwood is to thank for bringing this to the mainstream sartorial agenda back in the 70s. Fast forward 50-odd years and like many ‘retro’ styles, corset clothing is an integral part of a fashion brand’s ready to wear offerings. Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has no doubt had an influence on it's comeback...

Beatrice paired her enchanting top with the matching maxi skirt, which featured an ultra elegant tiered, ruffle hem.

MORE: Rose print is the micro trend no one saw coming

READ: Meghan Markle’s two-tone flats are the ultimate royal shoe trend for 2023

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York at a private viewing of the Chanel exhibition

Being (or, Bea-ing) the stylish Princess that she is, the silhouette of her outfit wasn’t the only on-trend feature of her outfit - rose-print was a totally unexpected microtrend that surfaced this summer. “Floral prints have always been popular in summer but the Rose is bringing a fresh take on this timeless motif,” explained Hello! Fashion Digital Editor Natalie Salmon, “The print exudes an air of elegance, femininity, and sensuality.”

Beatrice paired her look with simple black court shoes, a black clutch and a dainty gold pendant necklace to allow her stunning two-piece to do all the talking.

Want to see more of the Gabrielle Chanel showcase? We got a sneak preview of the exhibition that opens on September 16, and it’s as mesmerising as one would expect.