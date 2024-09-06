Is Topshop set to return to the high street?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that fashion loves a comeback, and one brand poised for a monumental return to the high street is none other than Topshop.

The denim shorts-housing, slogan tee-loving, Jamie Jean-pioneering empire closed its doors in 2021. Subsequently brought by ASOS, the brand solely existed online, leaving millennials in mourning for its gargantuan flagship store on Oxford Street.

Well, the tides may soon be changing for Topshop. The iconic British brand, which launched sell-out ranges with the likes of Beyoncé and Kate Moss, is potentially set for revival.

© Getty Topshop's flagship store on Oxford Street closed its doors in 2021

On Thursday, it was announced that ASOS had sold 75 per cent of Topshop and Topman to Heartland, a branch of Bestseller, the Danish fashion business controlled by ASOS shareholder Anders Povlsen.

Danish billionaire Povlsen, who is Scotland’s biggest landowner, already owns brands including Jack & Jones and Vero Moda.

© Topshop © Topshop

The deal is set to help the mass online marketplace repay debts as sales continue to fall. ASOS will maintain its 25 per cent stake of the brand, after acquiring Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT for £265 million in 2021, following the collapse of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group.

If you were searching for your daily dose of nostalgia, then look no further. For years, former Topshop customers have been pleading for the brand’s return and this could be green light we've so patiently waited for.

© Topshop ASOS has sold a 75 per cent share of Topshop to Heartland

The British fashion retailer was founded in 1964 and had a profound influence on the global fashion industry, particularly from the 1990s through the early 2010s.

Known for its trend-driven, affordable fashion, Topshop became a go-to destination for young, style-conscious consumers seeking high-street alternatives to designer clothing. Topshop's collaborations with renowned designers and celebrities elevated its status, blurring the lines between high street and high fashion.

© Topshop © Topshop

The London flagship was a style emporium. Sections dedicated to jeans, be them Leigh or Joni, juxtaposed adorable nightwear and Disney print-peppered lingerie departments. Floor three was reserved for personal shopping, while the lower ground housed edgy, cool-girl brands from Illustrated People to Jaded London.

The second floor boasted accessories galore. Paul’s Boutique bags hung from the walls, flanked by the Lola’s Cupcakes stand, befurred, kitschy-cute accessories and towering stands showcasing boho pieces from Topshop’s Freedom line.

Will we ever see the inside of a Topshop store again? Only time will tell…