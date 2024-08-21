Anne Hathaway made her controversial fashion moment into a meme - and it's iconic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Swimsuit trends come and go. Some unite fashion fanatics and make it the new season must-have, and some may be more controversial and appeal to those only with a daring, edgy or eccentric sartorial sense.

As for Anne Hathaway’s latest look - we’re not quite sure of the right words to define it.

The Devil Wears Prada actress is spending the final dregs of European summer sun in quintessentially A-list style: lounging on a superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea, just off the idyllic isle of Sicily on the southern coast of mainland Italy.

Her swimwear choice however was unexpected, to say the least. She didn't opt for a quiet luxury bikini like Alessandra de Osma, or a brightly patterned two-piece like Dua Lipa, or even a high-cut all-in-one swimsuit like Kylie Jenner.

No, the 41-year-old opted for a Drumstick lolly-esque bright yellow and pink tie-dye all-in-one, that covered her body from tip to toe, paired with a pair of scuba-diving flippers and some bright blue goggles. Admittedly, we admire her commitment to sun protection, but what makes her unconventional outfit even more iconic, is her own edible comparisons to her dopamine-inducing outfit.

Anne shared the hilarious images with her 34 million Instagram followers, comparing her look to multi-flavoured ice cream, pink and yellow starbursts and the inside of a watermelon radish, all of which she’d edited blue swimming goggles and snorkels onto, to match her own. She captioned the post: “I didn’t wore it better [ice cream bowl emoji”. We love a bit of self-deprecating humour.

The pièce de résistance? She chose Billie Eilish’s song Lunch to play over the top, which goes: “I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue.”

Though we usually learn fashion lessons from her outfit choices, what we gleaned from her recent post is to embrace what you wear, even if it’s not to the taste of others.

Fans commemorated her meme-worthy post with their reactions in the comments section, saying: “See how Anne acknowledged the meme-worthiness of this photo while still validating it as a fun and sunsafe swimwear option? Very mindful,” “See the pastel’s? Very demure, very cutesy,” and simply “iconic” - our sentiments exactly.

In fairness, fashion has had an obsession with food over recent years (think 'Tomato Girl' summer, the lemon girl trend and Aperol Spritz nails), so, perhaps Anne is onto something with her wetsuit after all? We'll let you be the judge...