10 Suede bags that will make every outfit look expensive

When it comes to new season trends, some are easier to spot than others. As the Autumn/Winter 24 shows transpired, we saw clear trends emerging as the month went on. And it’s not just in the clothing, we get an insight into what the next season accessory trends will be too.
From Saint Laurent to Khaite, a clear accessory trend was the brown suede handbag. Since the trend has emerged through on the designer runways, we’ve seen it trickle down through to the high-street. A number of iterations of brown have been spotted in an array of styles, from oversized totes to elegant clutches.
Whilst we’ve seen many styles of the suede bag, it's the brown iteration that has really shone through. With its warm hue and autumnal feel, it’s a chic, impactful accessory that is at the core of so many stylish outfits this season. It can be arguably more versatile than black, which is sometimes too harsh against certain colours and outfits.
The suede fabric gives a more luxurious finish whilst also feeling more casual and relaxed than classic leather. However, suede isn’t always the cheapest option. If you’re going to make the investment in a suede handbag, we would also recommend that you invest in a suede brush which will remove any dirt and build up.
We’ve rounded up the 10 best available to invest in and buy now to instantly elevate any outfit.
How we chose:
- Style & timelessness: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best brown suede handbag styles, we made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.
- Colour: The magic of a brown suede bag lies within the fact that it can be used as an umbrella term for a variety of shades depending on what suits you. Light tan, latte, deep brown, chocolate muted caramel - all these neutrals are the right tone to achieve the desired look.
- Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish camel coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.
Why you should trust me:
Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.
