10 Suede bags that will make every outfit look expensive

When it comes to new season trends, some are easier to spot than others. As the Autumn/Winter 24 shows transpired, we saw clear trends emerging as the month went on. And it’s not just in the clothing, we get an insight into what the next season accessory trends will be too.

From Saint Laurent to Khaite, a clear accessory trend was the brown suede handbag. Since the trend has emerged through on the designer runways, we’ve seen it trickle down through to the high-street. A number of iterations of brown have been spotted in an array of styles, from oversized totes to elegant clutches.

© @Diggzy Bella Hadid is obsessed with Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 in suede

Whilst we’ve seen many styles of the suede bag, it's the brown iteration that has really shone through. With its warm hue and autumnal feel, it’s a chic, impactful accessory that is at the core of so many stylish outfits this season. It can be arguably more versatile than black, which is sometimes too harsh against certain colours and outfits.

The suede fabric gives a more luxurious finish whilst also feeling more casual and relaxed than classic leather. However, suede isn’t always the cheapest option. If you’re going to make the investment in a suede handbag, we would also recommend that you invest in a suede brush which will remove any dirt and build up.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best available to invest in and buy now to instantly elevate any outfit.

1/ 10 Heckfield Suede Tote Jigsaw In a rich chocolate tone, this Jigsaw suede bag ticks every box for us as the perfect, every day piece. Its soft slouchy silhouette and larger size ensures ample space for all of your essentials. £195.00 AT JIGSAW 2/ 10 The Miami Clutch DeMellier The suede bag isn't reserved for an every day look. This DeMellier clutch features ruched detailing and has an intricate gold chain - style with gold jewellery for a cohesive finish. £325.00 AT DEMELLIER 3/ 10 Mini Gala Manu Atelier If large, oversized bags aren't for you, opt for this mini style instead. Manu Atelier is one of our go-to brands for classic styles and this piece is no exception. £455.00 AT MANU ATELIER 4/ 10 Small Boomerang Elleme Featuring Elleme's signature aesthetic style, we love the metal top handle on this bag. Its classic shape will easily slot into your every day wardrobe and will be a bag you can style with a variety of different outfits. £410.00 AT ELLEME 5/ 10 Everyday Oversized Shoulder Bag Russell and Bromley As per its name, this Russell and Bromley number is the perfect every day piece. Big enough to fit your work laptop and essentials, it will take you from the office to the bar without compromising on style. £295.00 AT RUSSELL & BROMLEY 6/ 10 Pebble Embellished Suede Bucket Bag Loewe We love the shape of this Loewe number for something a bit different. The logo-engraved hardware pebble, hence the name, gives a contrasting finish and its camel tone gives a fresh feel to any look. £2,100.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 7/ 10 Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag Zara Zara is our go-to high street brand to find designer inspired styles at a fraction of the cost. We love asymmetric shape of this bag and its deep chocolate hue will compliment any outfit. £89.99 AT ZARA 8/ 10 Cinch M Coffee Suede Shoulder Bag Jimmy Choo If it's an investment piece you're after, look no further than this Jimmy Choo bag. With its cinched top and leather strap, the contrasting gold hardware give an expensive finish. This will be a style you'll wear time and time again. £1,495.00 AT JIMMY CHOO 9/ 10 Large Suede Tote & Other Stories When it comes to elevated every day basics, much-loved Scandi brand & Other Stories get it right every time. We love the slouchy shape of this style and can picture it with a number of different looks for an effortlessly chic finish. £145.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 10/ 10 Suede Leather Shopper Bag Mango Mango is at the top of our list when it comes to classic styles. We love the deep tone of this bag and its large tote style with knotted detailing give it an effortless finish. £199.99 AT MANGO

How we chose:

Style & timelessness: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best brown suede handbag styles, we made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.

Colour: The magic of a brown suede bag lies within the fact that it can be used as an umbrella term for a variety of shades depending on what suits you. Light tan, latte, deep brown, chocolate muted caramel - all these neutrals are the right tone to achieve the desired look.

Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish camel coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

