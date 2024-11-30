Iconic Chelsea nightclub that hosted Prince Harry set to reopen

"151 or 'Bargs?” The timeless debate that ruled the conversations of Schöffel-wearing 18-year-old Chelsea locals back in 2016.

Deemed a clubbing oasis in the heart of South West London by royals and socialites alike, iconic Chelsea nightclub 151 is set to reopen in the new year.

Famed for welcoming the likes of Prince Harry through its crimson doors back in the day (being the Noughties), the prestigious hub closed after the Cadogan Estates refused to renew the lease following the pandemic. However, the club is set to come bouncing back under the helm of Guy Ritchie’s best man Piers Adam, who is hoping to relaunch the venue in February 2025.

© Getty Prince Harry clubbing in 2011

Enticing Chelsea’s glamorous set was the club’s forte. George Michael was famously turned away from the club, while familiar faces such as Prince Edward, Prince William, James Hewitt and socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson were spotted living it up under its roof.

151’s guestlist expanded to stars such as Bob Geldof, who selected the club to host his 50th birthday. Prince Harry famously has a close encounter with the paparazzi while enjoying a night out in the haunt, escaping through the fire escape to avoid the onlooking wave of flashing cameras wanting to capture his presence at the King’s Road hotspot.

© Getty George Michael was famously turned away from the club

Founded by Giorgio Burlo, the club was a particular favourite among young Chelsea dwellers, including the cast of Made In Chelsea (who filmed in the location on several occasions.) Cast members Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke were pictured in 151, clad in quintessential 2010s uniforms of towering platform heels and a touch too much eyeliner.

While the exact date for the club’s reopening is yet to be announced, there’s little question that its return will be a significant moment in London’s social calendar. So, mark your diaries and brace yourself for a Jaeger bomb or two, because 151 is back.