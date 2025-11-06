Lila Moss makes a case for absolutely enormous hats and mini dress combos for autumn 2025

In a year that's been dominated by quiet whispers of restraint, Lila Moss arrived at the Perfect Magazine x A$AP Rocky Zine dinner reminding us all that fashion is best enjoyed when it's slightly mad. Stepping into the spotlight in an ensemble that could only be described as theatrical exuberance, Lila gave us all the green light for rifling through our dressing up box for accessories that are sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

The illustrious event hosted by photographer Rafael Pavarotti and Katie Grand and took place at Japanese restaurant Aki London and Kate Moss' daughter was in good company with other guests including supermodel royalty Erin O'Connor and model and actress Deba Hekmat.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Per Lila Moss at the Perfect Magazine x A$AP Rocky Zine dinner

Lila's outfit of choice for the elegant soirée was a voluminous diaphanous dress in pale blush embroidered with soft floral motifs. The piece's airy romanticism (clock the cape silhouette and bubble hem) was offset by an absolutely enormous hat - and we're obsessed.

The origami-esque creation was a structured statement making piece like no other. We're big fans of Lila's evolving style narrative - a blend of youthful whimsy and couture-level confidence. And we're taking this as the green light to absolutely go nuts with our accessories this autumn/winter.

© Dave Benett Stevie Sims and Lila Moss

The power of this outfit lies in the accessories - from the exaggerated oversize bow trailing from her dress to the spiky heels, and of course - that hat. And most excitingly of all, Lila is sporting fresh from the catwalk Dior, the first collection by new Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, whose debut was received to resounding applause.

Dior SS26

It's impossible to pick a favourite look or moment from the SS26 collection, from the kitten heeled mules with delicate bunny ear detail to the bow motifs and knitted capes. Simply put - we want to wear the lot. Clearly Lila agrees.