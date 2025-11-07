Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Richie stuns in strapless peplum dress to celebrate husband Elliot Grainge's birthday
Subscribe
Sofia Richie stuns in strapless peplum dress to celebrate husband Elliot Grainge's birthday

Sofia Richie stuns in black strapless peplum dress as she celebrates husband Elliot Grainge's birthday

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie is currently expecting her second child after welcoming daughter Eloise last year

Image© Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It was a big day in the Richie-Grainge household yesterday as Sofia Richie's husband Elliot - the CEO of Atlantic Records - was celebrating his 32nd birthday. The pair wed in April 2023 in a lavish ceremony in France, at the renowned Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, after announcing their engagement a year prior. 

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie took to Instagram to post a slew of snaps celebrating her beau's birthday, including sweet moments with their first daughter Eloise and a particularly fun shot of the pair in matching cowboy hats (couple goals.)

She captioned the post: 'Happy birthday to my best friend and soul mate @elliotgrainge !! You are the best dad and husband I could ever dream of. We are absolutely obsessed w you and love you to death.' Very sweet!

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge stand side by side in a black and white picture. He is wearing a black suit and bow tie and she is wearing a strapless sequin black dress© @sofiagrainge
Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia looked sensational in the carousel wearing a black strapless dress in chunky sequins, a throwback to this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where Sofia teamed her look with statement jewellery. 

The dress was from Giorgio Armani's AW25 collection and Sofia paired the dress with incredible jewellery from Chopard plus sky high platform heels by Christian Louboutin. 

Sofia Grainge and her husband Elliot share a kiss, Elliot wears a green shirt and wears a garland of leaves around his neck, Sofia wears a yellow floral dress and her hair in a bun© @sofiagrainge
Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot share a kiss

Other snaps Nicole Richie's sister shared included her and Elliot having a smooch while she sported a super sweet yellow floral dress, her hair in a simple bun, and the pair at a music venue in matching cowboy hats, shirts and slacks. 

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge in matching cowboy hats. Sofia wears a logn brown shirt, Elliot a long cream shirt. They both walk away from the camera and look at each other© @sofiagrainge
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge in their cowboy hats

The lovely post came just weeks after Sofia revealed that she was expecting her second child, after their first Eloise was born in May last year, with Sofia declaring that motherhood is her 'greatest achievement.' 

Quiet Luxury has become such a popular trend it's easy to forget that Sofia was one of the trailblazers, opting for slick silhouettes, clean lines and luxe fabrics in favour of bombastic colours and maximalist details. 

We thank you for your service Sofia. 

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More