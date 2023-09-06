Who will win 'Model of the Year' at the 2023 Fashion Awards?

Last year’s winner was none other than Bella Hadid…

The anticipation in the world of fashion is palpable as the date for the 2023 Fashion Awards draws closer.

Taking place on Monday, December 4th, at The Royal Albert Hall in London the event is not only a celebration of fashion excellence but also a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, supporting the future of the British fashion industry.

The evening is set to be a star-studded affair, with celebrities, designers, and fashion aficionados from all over the world in attendance. The 2023 Fashion Awards Model of the Year nominees signal a shift in the industry's values, reflecting the evolving standards of beauty and representation.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and her brother attending The Fashion Awards in 2018

This year's awards promises to be different, with a groundbreaking change in how the prestigious Model of the Year accolade will be decided. For the first time ever, the winner wouldn't be solely determined by the industry insiders on the voting panel. The general public will also have a say in selecting the Model of the Year, adding an exciting twist to the event.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, general public tickets start at £30.00. Buy Your 2023 Fashion Awards Ticket

MORE: Must-see London fashion exhibitions to check out in 2023

RELATED: Banita Sandhu on breaking Bollywood and joining the cast of Bridgerton

With last year's winner being Bella Hadid, an incredibly high standard has been set, and this year's nominees have their work cut out for them. The nominees for Model of the Year 2023 are a diverse and talented group, each with their own unique style and impact on the fashion world.

Who are the Model of The Year nominees for the 2023 Fashion Awards?

Alton Mason

Alton Mason, known for his striking androgynous look, had been a muse for some of the most avant-garde designers in the industry. His presence on the runway challenges traditional notions of beauty and gender, making him a standout nominee.

© Daniele Venturelli Alton Mason attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones

Anok Yai

Anok Yai has risen to fame with her stunning features and commanding presence. As a Sudanese-American model, she has broken barriers and inspired countless aspiring models who see her as a trailblazer.

© Jamie McCarthy Anok Yai attends The 2023 Met Gala

Kai-Isaiah Jamal

Kai-Isaiah Jamal, a non-binary model and poet, has used their platform to advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the fashion world. Their unique style and advocacy for change makes them a powerful contender for the coveted title.

© David M. Benett Kai-Isaiah Jamal attends the Rhode UK launch party

Liu Wen

Liu Wen, the Chinese supermodel, had continued to dominate the global fashion scene with her grace and elegance. Her international appeal and long-standing success makes her a formidable nominee.

© Getty Images Liu Wen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

Mona Tougaard

Danish model Mona Tougaard, has burst onto the scene with her ethereal beauty and fierce runway presence. She has quickly become a favourite of designers and photographers alike.

© Pascal Le Segretain Mona Tougaard walks the runway for the Louis Vuitton 2022 Cruise Collection

Paloma Elsesser

Known for her striking curves and confident attitude, Paloma Elsesser has become a symbol of body positivity in the industry. Her influence had resonated with millions of people, making her another strong contender for the title.