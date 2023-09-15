Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora: These were the best dressed guests at the Vogue World event

The fashion set brought their sartorial A-game to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London

On Thursday night Vogue kicked London Fashion Week off with their second annual Vogue World event.

Held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, a multitude of fashionable faces stepped out and truly brought their sartorial A-game.

Guests were treated to a host of performances and a live runway show with models wearing highlights from the fashion house's autumn/winter 2023 collections, according to Vogue. “Proceeds from the production will go to London-based performing arts organisations, including the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House, the Royal Ballet, Southbank Sinfonia and Rambert.”

The sartorial versatility that the VIPs brought to this particular event was unmatched: some, including Victoria Beckham, stuck to their signature ultra-refined uniforms, Sienna Miller totally experimented with pregnancy fashion, Alexa Chung sported her usual edgy dress code and wore a fluffy hat, Rita Ora wore a pre-loved outfit from Ebay, and Princess Beatrice proved she really is in her best style era yet with the coolest accessory of 2023.

It was a glorious occasion for fashion fanatics, and here we picked out the best dressed guests on the night...

Victoria Beckham

© Instagram Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham oozed her signature chic in a black tuxedo jacket and straight leg trousers from her eponymous fashion line.

Alexa Chung

© Karwai Tang Alexa Chung

If anybody was going to wear something quirky, it was Alexa Chung. The model wore a fluffy crop top, shorts and headband set from Nicklas Skovgaard, paired with Boucheron jewellery.

Rita Ora

© Karwai Tang Rita Ora

Championing sustainable fashion, Rita stunned in pre-loved gown with a train and luxury accessories, all from eBay.

Princess Beatrice

© getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

HRH put her best fashion foot forward in Richard Quinn gown paired with the coolest gloves.

Princess Eugenie

© David M. Benett Princess Eugenie

Eugenie looked tantalising in teal, wearing a metallic Fendi gown with silver court shoes.

Sienna Miller

© Karwai Tang Sienna Miller

Sienna went for a radically different aesthetic, to bare her pregnant belly in a cream Schiaparelli crop top and puffy skirt. We think Rihanna would totally approve.

Emma Thynn

© Gareth Cattermole Emma Thynn

Possibly our favourite look of the evening. Emma oozed glamour in a stunning asymmetrical metallic gown by Sabina Bileniko, with Chopard jewellery.

Simone Ashley

© Karwai Tang Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton star looked ultra chic in a beaded Tamara Ralph gown and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Michaela Coel

© Karwai Tang Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel made the case for flats on the red carpet in head-to-toe Ferragamo.

Sabrina Elba

© Karwai Tang Sabrina Elba

Bringing dopamine dressing into autumn, Sabrina was a vision in a coral-hued Fendi gowm.