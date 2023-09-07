Lily James' sage green mini dress is beyond chic

There is no denying that Lily James is extremely well versed in the fashion department.

Whether 'edgy and experimental' or 'effortlessly elevated' is on her agenda, her ever changing style file keeps us on our toes and we can’t get enough. Her off-duty summer wardrobe in 2023 has been the latter: cult-adored bucket hats, Prada raffia totes, jumping on the quiet luxury trend and super minimalist bikinis, her refined looks have oonstantly oozed warm weather chic.

MORE: Lily James had a super minimalist bikini moment, and you might have missed it

READ: Lily James champions the Prada bag trend that just won’t quit

© Instagram Lily James shared her summer look on Instagram

The Pam & Tommy actress’ latest outfit is no different. Lily shared a ‘photo dump’ with her 3.3m Instagram followers of unseen moments from her summer. Posing with a friend in front of a neon sign, Lily wore the chicest fitted green mini dress with a square neckline and metal eyelet detailing on the straps. Her minimalistic mini epitomised subtle summer glam and is perfect for pairing with trainers during the daytime or sandal heels at night for an elevated evening look.

Nailing summer dopamine dressing, she paired her dress with a neon orange shoulder bag which added a striking touch to her dress’ muted sage green colourway. She wore layers of gold chains (she has a penchant for iconic necklaces, including one which is the same as Meghan Markle’s) and oversized, chunky gold hoops that would give 90s Jennifer Lopez a run for her money.

MORE: Lily James and Hailey Bieber have the same designer hat and it's less than £100

READ: Lily James just wore two of 2023's coolest trends

This summer Lily has been embracing a ‘less is more’ approach to her style agenda, which creates the perfect canvas to play around with bold accessories, as proven in her recent look. This was no different for her 2023 swimwear either. Enjoying a laidback sun-fuelled day on a lavish boat, Lily opted for a minimalistic black bikini, in an August where the likes of Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski have worn bold and striking two-pieces.

She’d had the chicest, off-duty ‘quiet luxury’ style agenda of 2023.