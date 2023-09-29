Harper Beckham is angelic in slip dress for mum Victoria Beckham's Paris show

Harper Beckham has become a fashionista in her own right, sporting the cutest looks alongside her famous mother Victoria Beckham time and time again. On Friday, the 12-year-old joined the fash pack on the FROW in France to watch Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show and she looked just as cool as the models strutting their stuff down the catwalk.

Ahead of the show starting, Victoria's adorable mini-me was pictured alongside her father David Beckham and brother Cruz, in a photo which David shared on his Instagram Stories.

The youngster looked like an angel in a long white gown with square neckline and spaghetti straps as she posed on a set of grand stairs next to her family. Her hair was pulled back into a chic ponytail and she wore a delicate necklace to set off the look. Accessories wise, Harper wore beige mules and held onto a small clutch bag.

David appeared to be sporting socks and sandals for his wife's show, while Cruz went for double denim and green trainers.

Last year, Harper donned a beautiful lace-trimmed dress with a V-neck, belt detailing and flowing skirt. Harper wore her hair in two sleek plaits and carried a small handbag to finish off her monochrome outfit. How sweet!

It's been a very busy time for Victoria as she's just launched her own fragrance line, as well as being flat-out prepping for her eagerly awaited show.

The Spice Girl launched three unisex Eau de Parfums, all inspired by significant moments in her personal life, on 29 September.

Victoria took to Instagram to explain the creative process behind one of her trio of scents. "Portofino ’97 evokes scenes of a burgeoning romance and embodies my first romantic getaway to Portofino in 1997 with David," she penned.

© Getty Pamela Anderson went makeup free to attend the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

It's a spotlight moment for the Beckhams as their Netflix show drops early October and fans simply can't wait.

In the new Netflix documentary, Beckham, David and Victoria sit down to discuss the highs and lows of his career, and the impact that fame had on their relationship and family life.

The synopsis for the upcoming show, which launches on the 4 October, reads: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

"From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."